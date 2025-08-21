Militarie Gun Originally Wrote Their Newest Single For Doja Cat’s Proposed Hardcore Album

Militarie Gun recently announced their second album, God Save The Gun, to be released on October 17, with the new single “B A D I D E A.” The single is accompanied by a music video, which frontman Ian Shelton explained was the “most technically challenging” video they’ve made. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Shelton also revealed that the song almost didn’t make it onto the album.

“‘B A D I D E A’ was a song that was at the very last minute hatched, and it was actually hatched ’cause I wrote it for a hardcore record that Doja Cat wanted to do,” said Shelton in the recent interview. “And then I was like, ‘Nah, I’m taking that.’ For the instrumental, not the vocal. So I wrote the vocal when I knew it was for me.”

Doja Cat’s hardcore album is a concept that goes back to 2023. Speaking with Variety, she hedged her bets and admitted a close-held secret: “I want to explore punk,” she said, claiming that not talking about it was making her “annoyed.”

She continued, “But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

Militarie Gun on the catharsis of hardcore music

Militarie Gun released their first full-length album, Life Under The Gun, in 2023. The album explored generational trauma and addiction, and the cyclical nature of these issues. Against a hardcore-alt backdrop, the band created a universally relatable moment of catharsis. Overall, that’s a lot of what hardcore music is.

Speaking with NME in 2023, the band revealed how they hope to continue resonating with fans through their music and live performances.

“Hardcore is very youth-centric and it’s cathartic in a way everybody can relate to, because it’s less about an aesthetic and more about the energy,” said drummer Vince Nguyen at the time. “Whether someone is actively a part of it or just watching, they can feel involved and feel like they’re a part of something that is bigger than them.”

On the topic of Doja Cat’s hypothetical hardcore album, it presents a real opportunity for her to explore themes that she might not be able to in rap music. Or, she could just play around and have fun with it. Whether or not she releases something like that, the idea is nevertheless promising.

