Miller High Life Released a Vinyl Record Filled With Beer (Yes, It Really Plays)

We’ve seen Miller High Life do some strange marketing tactics in the past. Remember that dive bar-smelling perfume? Well, now Molson Coors Beverage Co. is going further in its efforts by releasing a vinyl record that doubles as a beer vessel.

That’s right, the record is filled with Miller High Life, otherwise known as The Champagne of Beers. This first-of-a-kind glassware is being debuted in collaboration with the brand’s venture into launching a music platform.

The record will contain a track list of songs ripe for your favorite dive bar.

The preorder launch took place last week and it went over so well that the initial beer-filled-records sold out before it barely got up and running. Each vinyl record costs $18.

Frank Cirone, a senior director of marketing for Miller High Life, said this is just one step the brand is taking to continue “creating authentic music experiences that welcome fans to live the High Life.”

BevIndustry.com points out that the company is also sponsoring Teddy Swims’ North American Tour along with various partnerships that include TouchTune and Fender.

I won’t lie, this is a very cool use of its resources. We’ve seen quirky collectible glasses before, and many brands would have simply made a plastic record-like container and called it a day. The fact that it also doubles as an actual music-playing record is next level, so it’s no wonder this quickly became a hit in its launch.

There are seven original tracks featured on the disc. Loudwire listed out the names of the songs, with the lead-in track being “Welcome to the Dive.”

The outlet didn’t confirm who or what bands are behind these originals, but there is speculation that some of the artists Molson Coors have teamed up with over recent months could possibly be a part of the project. None of that has been confirmed, though.

Either way, let’s pour one out for Miller High Life for a job well done in the marketing department.