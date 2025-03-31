‘Mini Motorways’ Goes to Denmark With the ‘Spires and Tires’ Update, and It’s Pure Serenity (Hands-on Impressions)

There’s something incredibly relaxing about helping the flow of traffic in Mini Motorways. Even 6 years after its release, however, there are always new spots we can go and visit. Copenhagen is the newest addition to the ever-expanding roster of locations in Mini Motorways, coming alongside the new ‘Spires and Tires’ update. After spending some time here, I’m struggling not to buy a plane ticket and check out the area for myself. If it’s anywhere near as relaxing as it is in Mini Motorways, I’m in trouble.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Natural Beauty of Denmark and Copenhagen Are on Full Display in ‘Mini Motorways’

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of Mini Motorways, it’s up to you to create roads and paths for vehicles to reach their specific destinations. This time around, I found myself in Copenhagen, directing the flow of traffic and ensuring that I was always in control. Beautiful colors, paired with the familiar flow of what makes Mini Motorways so special, make Copenhagen feel even better than I could have expected.

Videos by VICE

Trying to make proper traffic lanes, rationing bridges, and finding complex ways to keep traffic flowing between trains moving in and out make this a challenging yet exciting map to lose countless hours in. After diving into Mini Motorways, I thought I would play this new map for a bit and then log off. But I found out that time, apparently, goes very fast if you’re in Denmark. It sunk its hooks in quickly and wouldn’t let go.

The new Spires and Tires update will be available today for all players. And it doesn’t cost a cent to jump into the new map. While there are already countless other maps to play in Mini Motorways? Getting a new one for no cost is a great value. And when the map is as entertaining as the new Copenhagen one? It’s even better. Trying to ration my supplies while keeping everything moving was challenging, but I quickly became a master of direction. Maybe I was meant to become a road planner instead? Who knows, but one thing is for certain: Denmark feels right at home in Mini Motorways.