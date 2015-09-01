In the space of about two short years, Patrick Topping went from being a relative unknown to tech-house staple. A lot of this was due to something’s that always beneficial for a rising producer: a huge debut on an iconic label. Topping’s 2014 debut on Jamie Jones’ Hot Creations was one of the most celebrated tech releases of the year, and would provide the artist with two Beatport no.1 charting tracks (“Forget” and “Beasty”), the likes of which would soon win him collaborations with Green Velvet, regular sets in Ibiza’s most storied rooms, and entry into Jones’ inner circle (and private jet, he tells us). That’s right, sometimes it can happen that fast if you play your cards right, and surround yourself by the best in the biz.

The summer of 2015 has already been gracious to Topping, who hails from Newcastle in the UK, with regular appearances at Jamie Jones’ famed Paradise night at Ibiza’s DC-10, as well as sets at some of the world’s best clubs, festivals, and swanky hotel rooftops.

To help put a close to his summer’s successful journey, he’s provided us with a brand new 60 minute MIXED BY, the likes of which are kicking off our new partnership with Mixcloud, the streaming platform that will host the entirety of THUMP’s mix series. We also caught up with Patrick himself to hear a bit about he’s been surviving, and totally crushing, the summer season.

MIXED BY Patrick Topping by Thump on Mixcloud

THUMP: What’s been the highlight of your summer so far?

Patrick Topping: Playing live on BBC Radio1 (and TV) from Ushuaia b2b with Jamie Jones. I was on a proper high afterwards.



Tell us about one instance this lately where thing got a bit out of control while on tour?

I woke up in a van on the Romanian/Hungarian border, still a bit drunk, after playing a gig in Romania. I was with loads of random people who didn’t speak any English, and they were all gesturing for me to give them money so we could get through the checkpoint, but I didn’t have any cash on me. That was a bit mad.

What have been some of the top tracks in your sets lately?



The first one from Brett Johnson always seems to get the energy going. The next one, Johnny Aux’s remix of Shit Robot & Reggie Watts, is a nice one for bringing it down at the end of the set. The bassline is wicked and the vocal is mint too.

What’s one thing you’ve learned lately about being an artist?

That it’s cool not to rush out every track I make—not everything needs to be released.

Tell us about your MIXED BY—how and where did you make it, what type of vibe were you going for?

It’s a quite good reflection of a typical set of mine, in the sense that it starts with house, then gets more banging, a bit techy, then into either vocally or euphoric tracks at the end. I used quite a few vinyl I’ve collected then recorded too, and it was all made on my iMac.

TRACKLIST:



Eric Kupper, K Scope – Planet K [Tribal]

Thomas Bangalter – What To Do [Roulé]

DJ Deeon – Work This Dick [Chiwax]

DJ Gregory – Soldiers [Defected]

Stranger – Warehouse Memories (US Revival Mix) [Self Reflektion]

L-Vis 1990 Presents Dance System – No More [Clone Jack For Daze Series]

Robert Armani – Ambulance [Dance Mania]

Michel De Hey, Grooveyard, M.I.R.K.O – Compound (M.I.R.K.O. Remix) [EC Records]

Hardhead – Toothbrush Country [Strictly Rhythm]

Edu Imbernon, Coyu – El Baile Aleman (Patrick Topping Remix) [Suara]

Luciano, Cabo San Roque – Calypso 08 (Luciano Remix) [Bruchstuecke Records]

Terranova – Labrador [Kompakt]

Secret Squirrel – Untitled (A Side) [Secret Squirrel]

Hikikomori (Oskar Offermann Remix)

Zola Jesus – Rimini

