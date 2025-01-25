Mom in NICU Unplugged Her Baby’s Monitor to Ask for a Turkey Sandwich

One woman is receiving backlash after posting a video of herself on TikTok unplugging her baby’s monitor. Why? Because she wanted a turkey sandwich.

That’s right—the mother, who apparently goes by Allie Rae online, was allegedly live-streaming when she told her viewers, “I’m hungry. I’m going to have to go get me a turkey sandwich.”

She said the hospital keeps the turkey sandwiches in a fridge nearby, but it wasn’t within her reach, and “I just don’t want to put her up, she’ll get upset.”

“She likes being in her mama’s arms,” Rae continued, referencing her baby. “I actually could do this.”

She then grabs her baby’s cable and unplugs the cord from the baby monitor, which immediately starts beeping.

Of course, within seconds, a nurse comes to check on the baby, to which Rae says, “No, no. You’re fine. It’s not an emergency. I just want to see if you can bring me a turkey sandwich.”

…You’re joking, right?

@drsermedmezher Mother Unplugs NICU Baby for Sandwich… #really Allie Rae unplugging a NICU baby’s monitoring equipment is extremely dangerous, as these monitors are critical for tracking the vital signs of vulnerable infants. Babies in the NICU often have underdeveloped systems, making them prone to sudden complications like difficulty breathing, drops in heart rate, or oxygen desaturation. The monitors provide real-time alerts to medical staff, allowing for immediate intervention when a baby’s condition changes. If a monitor is intentionally unplugged, it can delay detection of life-threatening issues, putting the baby at serious risk. Additionally, false alarms from disconnected equipment can distract nurses and doctors from attending to other critically ill infants, potentially compromising care across the unit. It’s essential for caregivers to respect the role of monitoring equipment and communicate with NICU staff if adjustments are needed, ensuring the baby’s safety and the overall efficiency of care. #controversy #mother #baby ♬ Paris – Else

After receiving backlash from viewers accusing her of putting her baby at risk for lunch, the mom then posted a follow-up video saying a NICU nurse instructed her to unplug the monitor if she needed anything.

The medical facility has since denied this claim.

“While we are unable to discuss individual medical cases due to patient privacy restrictions, our care teams do not instruct patients or their guardians to unhook any medical devices at any time,” the facility told The Independent. “That is considered interfering with care and is a serious issue.”

According to Dr. Sermed Mezher’s TikTok video, Child Protective Services (CPS) has been informed of this incident.