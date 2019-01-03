Moneybagg Yo, Rita Ora and NYC graffiti: Here’s what Chromeo’s Dave 1 is currently obsessed with

Welcome to VICE News’ new culture series “Currently Obsessed,” where tastemakers from the worlds of music, film, TV, art, and public life tell us what they’re consuming — or what’s consuming them — right now, and why.

To kick off the series, we tapped David Macklovitch, better known as Dave 1, or half of the electro-funk duo Chromeo. (The other half is Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel.)



Known for injecting humor and gags into their music, Chromeo featured long legs and high heels, including their own, on each of their last four album covers: Fancy Footwork, Head Over Heels, Business Casual, and White Women.

“When we started this band, we wanted to take guilty pleasures, we wanted to make those songs that everyone actually loves. We wanted to give that genre of music its kind of nobility again.”

As for Dave 1’s own guilty pleasures? He sheepishly admits to bumping the recent single by British pop singer Rita Ora, “Let You Love Me,” then breaks down why rappers Kodak Black and Moneybagg Yo are underrated, before waxing poetic on the postmodernism and classical influences of Cy Twombly, an American visual artist known for his iconic large-scale paintings that look like graffiti.

“It’s not always about the highbrow stuff,” says Dave 1, noting his passion for the graffiti of New York City. “I’m not talking about street art. I actually dislike street art.”

Chromeo’s latest album, Head Over Heels, received a Grammy nod for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The group released a video for their single “Don’t Sleep” in December.



