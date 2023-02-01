Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, February 2023

Aquarius season can be a busy time of year as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules wellness, productivity, and daily routines. You could be exploring a new gig, starting a new project, or taking a new approach to wellness. Aquarius is all about innovation, and you could be installing upgrades in your home or at your office.

The sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on February 3, perhaps finding you switching up your schedule or routine in a big way. Virgos are famously organized, which can fool people into thinking it’s inflexible, but Virgos often love shaking up their routine, and a change of scenery can be very exciting for you! You might be freeing yourself from a responsibility or job you’re no longer interested in.

Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini on February 4, drumming up plenty of attention in your career! And if you’re looking for love, the mood is passionate at this time. Virgos can be shy… but you can also be very suave, especially now! The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, urging you to take a break from the busy schedule Aquarius season wrought. Buried emotions surface, ready to be expressed, and ideas you weren’t ready to pursue before can now capture your focus. Some particularly interesting entries may be written in your dream journal at this time.

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in fellow earth sign Capricorn, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring a sweet, compassionate atmosphere for communication. A love letter could be sent or received. You may be in the mood to write poetry. Venus and Uranus align on February 8, and you may run into someone unexpectedly. It’s an exciting moment in your love life! The mood is experimental and novel thrills can be explored. A communication breakthrough takes place as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. You can learn something important about your desires or your partner’s desires. Secrets are shared. A creative breakthrough arises.

Communication regarding a project moves forward productively as Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11. This could be a great opportunity to rework your schedule and get reorganized. A particularly whimsical, romantic energy flows as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15! You could meet someone who makes you fall head over heels, or you and a partner can connect in a deep, spiritual way. Your focus turns to work as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16: You may be committing to a new project or gig or setting boundaries around your time and energy. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17, inspiring big thinking and optimism. A tricky problem could be resolved more easily than expected!

The sun enters Pisces on February 18, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection and collaboration. You could be meeting someone new or learning more about your established partner’s perspective. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, boding well for deep, meaningful connection in your relationships. This is a powerful time to explore fantasies, and creative breakthroughs can also take place today.

The new moon in Pisces arrives on February 20, finding you and a partner embracing a fresh start. If you’re looking for love or seeking a collaborative partner, this new moon can connect you with someone, or find you taking a new approach to teaming up with others. Venus also enters Aries on February 20, and you’re tapping into some valuable resources—just be sure you’re aware of any strings attached to gifts or opportunities. People may be interested in investing in you, but remember that an investment in your work requires a lot on your part, too. In your relationships, you and your partners could be discussing issues regarding money and shared resources.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with unruly Uranus on February 21, which can find people saying what they think, unfiltered! You may learn something quite surprising, or making big, unexpected changes in your schedule. You could be making travel plans, perhaps on a whim! Mercury connects with fiery Mars on February 22, inspiring speed and confidence as you go about research and negotiation. This can also be a very productive time in your career.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in March!