More People Are Ditching Commitment and Choosing Quantum Dating—Here’s Why

There’s a new dating buzzword (are we shocked?) that’s taking the internet by storm: quantum dating. Is it as fancy and scientific as it sounds? Well…not quite. But it can be a beneficial approach to dating in today’s current climate. Let’s dive in.

What Is Quantum Dating?

Quantum dating is the idea that every match leads to infinite possibilities. Instead of just aiming for long-term commitment, people are putting less pressure on individual connections and more emphasis on exploration. They believe that even if a match doesn’t work out, it will lead to something better or more aligned.

While this mindset is great, quantum dating goes a step further by lowering dating expectations, focusing more on self-growth/evolution.

“Love was linear; now it’s quantum,” Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuack, told Hindustan Times. “The idea is that every match holds the potential to open a parallel universe of emotional, romantic, and existential possibilities.”

Quantum dating basically means you’re focusing on the opportunities each connection offers rather than some preconceived outcome. They’re trusting their destiny and enjoying the journey. And hey, if things don’t work out, at least the experience will expand their self-awareness and emotional intelligence.

Mittal’s dating app ran a survey about new-gen daters and their intentions/goals in the dating world.

“Previous generations dated with a single goal: marriage or a long-term commitment, but the survey shows that the new-gen daters are here for more,” he told the outlet. “They want to explore the timelines and the endless possibilities it has to offer.”

This means fewer people are jumping into something serious, while more people are valuing the experience each date provides them. For example, instead of worrying about whether their dating app match is “the one,” they’re more focused on learning about themselves and their dating preferences. If you get hooked too soon, perhaps you can learn about your attachment style.

Additionally, many people now believe you can have more than one “soulmate.” This takes the pressure off, forcing someone to fit the mold of “the one.” Daters are open to meeting many potential suitors and know they don’t need to settle just to have someone.

It’s Not Just Casual Sex

A common misconception about quantum dating is that it’s just a fancy term for “casual sex.”

Casual dating and sex mean there’s no commitment. You’re simply enjoying your time together with the potential of something developing in the future.

Quantum dating, on the other hand, involves zero expectations. This allows you to be fully present in the experience and explore what you want/don’t want. There’s more focus on emotional growth than on physical connection.

Think of it as a ripple effect of sorts. As you date without an end goal in mind, you naturally allow yourself to gravitate toward your true desires. This might lead you to someone you eventually decide you want to commit to—but with no pressure, of course!

Obviously, this dynamic isn’t for everyone. I, for one, know I wouldn’t be able to practice intimacy without any sort of intention or commitment.

However, for those looking to get some experience under their belt, well, it could be the ideal setup. Quantum dating can help you learn more about yourself without the fear of sabotaging a connection. This freedom can be comforting and even inspiring.