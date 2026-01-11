More Regular Show x Fortnite Details Leak: Rigby Sidekick and Second Character Skin

A few days after the initial leak, more details are arriving about an upcoming Regular Show x Fortnite collaboration. The new leaks seem to suggest earlier speculation about Rigby being too small to be a standalone skin and offer some more details about who the second character will be instead.

New Regular Show x Fortnite Leak confirms Rigby Sidekick Theory

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Early leaks about the Regular Show x Fortnite crossover were very light on details, but there was a lot of speculation in the community about whether the show’s two main characters would get skins in the game. Mordecai seems like an obvious choice, but Rigby’s size makes his a tricky inclusion.

Although it might have been possible to put Rigby in a mech suit of some kind, like the South Park kids or Bart and Lisa, it seems like the new Sidekick feature is going to be how he is included. According to a follow-up leak from both SpushFNBR and AdriaFNIntel, Rigby will be included as a Sidekick.

The leak claims that the cosmetics included in the crossover include:

2 Skins (1 is Mordecai)

Rigby Sidekick

If the new information is accurate and Rigby is a new Sidekick, that opens up some interesting possibilities for who the second skin will be. Another prominent Fortnite leaker claims to already have the answer.

Skips is expected to be the second skin in the crossover

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Another reliable Fortnite source, SamLeakss, also chimed in over the weekend with additional Regular Show collab details. His post on X claims that Skips is expected to be the second skin in this crossover.

Unlike Rigby, who was too small to be a skin, Skips is likely going to be pushing the upper size limits of the character model template. Skips would likely ending being around the same size as a character like Peter Griffin.

In the series, Skips is voiced by Mark Hamill. Given that sort of star power behind the character, it will be interesting to see if Fortnite includes any Hamill voice lines with the character or with a related emote.

The Regular Show roster is packed with iconic characters, so Skips seems like as good an option as any of the others. This would also leave lots of great options for a potential second wave of skins later.

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Although this weekend did bring a lot of additional information about the rumored crossover, none of the leaks have narrowed down a specific release window or prices for the skins or bundles. Players will need to wait for some more information to drop before they know how many V-bucks to save up for this bundle.

2026 seems like it is shaping up to be a huge year for crossovers and new collabs if all of the early leaks turn out to be true. Between the Cartoon Network collabs, South Park, and the rumored Marvel Rivals crossover, it is going to be a very busy winter and early spring in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. At this time, there is no official confirmation of the Regular Show crossover.