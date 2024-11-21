‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Has a Fresh Controversy Over a Tanya Skin

Mortal Kombat 1 is exactly what the franchise needed! With a convoluted timey-wimey plot in full swing, featuring many fun guest characters, how can you not be a fan? Well, NetherRealm Studios appears to have stumbled a bit regarding a surprise for fans of the game. As an homage to 1993’s Mortal Kombat 2, NetherRealm decided to give Tanya a new skin within MK1‘s in-game store! Unfortunately, fans ended up being more divided over the choice than the team anticipated.

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

Tanya, obviously, wasn’t in Mortal Kombat 2. If memory serves, I believe she was introduced in… Mortal Kombat 4? (Ha, I fact-checked myself, and I was right!) Anyway, many believe that NetherRealm failed to commit to a set direction. So, Tanya’s outfit here seems to be an amalgamation of an imagined MK2 outfit she would have and her MK4 look. Fans wanted the straight MK4 design. Or a MK2-inspired MK4 fit.

Videos by VICE

However, the skin also came with a lot of positive feedback from excited Tanya fans! “Finally. A genuine good Tanya skin. I am pleasantly surprised this patch how many great skins they have. Finally a Shao Khan not stupid General Shao. I really may have to start playing him now.”

‘mortal kombat 1’ courts the tamest of controversies

There’s an alarming number of users thirsting over the outfit. But I expected that, though. It’s the internet, baby. Overall, I would say they should bring back Tanya’s Deception look, but, uh… yeah. Maybe it’s one of those things that hasn’t exactly aged the best in terms of optics, you know? Further, who wants to dig up the whole “HOW COME THESE MORTAL KOMBAT WOMEN AREN’T ALLOWED TO BE HOT?” debacle?

If you’re wondering why I didn’t highlight any comments about Tanya’s outfit in the negative, allow me to show you one of the posts upset about the outfit.

“Should’ve been her MK4 design. I will never understand why they didn’t give her an actual retro skin. Instead they just put her in a skin she never f–ing wore from a game she was never f–ing in. And to make matters worse these are the f–ing ugliest versions of the MK2 costume that has ever existed. I mean holy s–t did they MCU-ified these skins and they still call it MK2 like what the f–? What the f–? The fanboys ain’t gonna be happy with this one.”

Do you see why I didn’t exactly want to platform the negative ones?