The Most Controversial ‘Resident Evil’ Game Seems To Be Getting a Re-Release -- And I Have an Equally Unhinged Take

If there are two things I love, it’s chaos and controversy! What’s more controversial than everyone’s favorite Resident Evil entry: Resident Evil 6? It looks like Capcom might be re-releasing the highly divisive title to current-gen consoles. Per the official ESRB website, Resident Evil 6 has a new page pointing to an Xbox Series release. Some publications speculate this is a loose confirmation of an impending remaster rather than a top-to-bottom remake (since it’s ESRB-approved well ahead of time). But, if anyone is excited about this news, it’s me.

I love Resident Evil 6. Now, is it a good RE game? No, not by any stretch of the imagination. Is it an amazing co-op experience? A thousand times, yes. RE6 is so flagrantly insane and uncoordinated that I can’t help but enjoy it. For those who may not know, I’m talking about what’s easily one of the most despised games across the entire franchise.

And not for unjustified reasons. The story is a mess. The campaign is split into three separate storylines — all of which feel like entirely different games. There’s the Leon/Helena path, which is the most traditional Resident Evil horror experience. It’s slower, more mysterious, and has some genuinely unsettling sections. There’s the Jake/Sherry path, which mixes mild espionage with action to create an… interesting campaign. …Then, there’s Chris/Piers, which may as well be Call of Duty Zombies.

Resident Evil 6 is a game that’s given me the most cognitive dissonance in the medium. Yes, most of the criticisms and complaints about the game are entirely correct. However, no other game in the franchise has been this entertaining from a pure standpoint of “turn your brain off and goof around with a friend.” Seriously, I challenge anyone to play RE6 with a friend and hate it by the end.

I wouldn’t say I’d jump in the line of fire to defend this game. But, I can at least hold the line on “Well, it’s pure, stupid fun.” If you’re a fan of the complex Resident Evil lore, yeah, skip this. You won’t learn anything that will make you happy. But, seeing as Capcom didn’t pivot to making the franchise a full-throated action series like everyone was afraid of back then, that has to count for something… right?