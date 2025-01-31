Most Men Would Marry Their AI Girlfriends If It Were Legal

Can’t get laid? Don’t worry, you can just get an AI girlfriend—most men plan on doing so, anyway!

No, but seriously…EVA AI, a platform allowing you to create and connect with your own AI partner, recently surveyed 2,000 men and found that 8 in 10 would consider marrying an AI girlfriend if it were legal.

We can all agree this is alarming, right? Dystopian, even.

Majority of Men Say They’d Marry an AI Girlfriend, With Some Wanting to Replicate Their Exes

Not only that, but 83% of men also believe they could form a deep emotional bond with an AI girlfriend. What’s even scarier is that a whopping 78% of men surveyed said they would consider creating a replica of their ex, and three-quarters would duplicate their current partner to create a “polished” version of them.

“AI companionship allows people to be their authentic selves without fear of judgment,” said Cale Jones, head of community growth at EVA AI, per The Mirror. “It creates a safe space to explore thoughts, emotions, and desires that might feel too vulnerable to share in real life. The benefits extend far beyond the virtual world: one EVA AI user discovered her bisexuality through this platform—something she previously felt too insecure to explore in real life.”

Okay, while it’s great that individuals are feeling more confident and comfortable being who they are, this seems like a slippery slope or just a bandaid on collective loneliness. We already have AI replacing us in the workplace, but now it’s also happening in the bedroom?

I think what raises the most concern is the ability to replicate another person. That feels exploitative and even dangerous in many ways. I mean, imagine some random dude created an AI girlfriend based on your sister, daughter, or mother…then, picture them beginning to feel possessive over this person, forming actual feelings for the individual but channeling them into the robot. If they were to run into the actual human version of their AI girlfriend in real life, well…who knows what could/would happen? Ever heard of a crime of passion?

Of course, this is just a hypothetical, but it’s the first thing that came to mind. Many people already have issues feeling like they have a right to someone else’s body. Think about the number of celebrities who are harassed by superfans. Is this going to feed that issue even further, making it a problem for everyday people, like classmates, friends, and colleagues?

I’m not sure I want to find out.