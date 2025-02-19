‘Mouthwashing,’ the True Savior of the Games Industry, Is Finally Coming to Consoles

The cult of Mouthwashing gained a new zealot two months ago when I experienced it with my girlfriend for the first time. Let me tell y’all: Mouthwashing is one of the most horrifyingly profound games you’ll ever play. An unparalleled narrative masterclass. So, when I heard news that it was coming to consoles? Well, it’s only fair that I indoctrinate as many of you to the family as possible!

Indeed, Mouthwashing is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 later this year! If you’re remotely interested in storytelling nirvana, you can sign up on Fangamer to be notified when the game’s pre-orders go live!

Videos by VICE

“With an 87 score on Metacritic and Overwhelmingly Positive user reviews on Steam, Mouthwashing has taken home numerous honors since its release, including Best Narrative and Players’ Choice at the Horror Game Awards, as well as Best Hidden Gem at the New York Game Awards,” a press release states. And, truthfully? The fact that Mouthwashing only has an 87 on Metacritic is a genuine miscarriage of justice.

Screenshot: CRITICAL REFLEX

“What’s so great about ‘mouthwashing’ anyway?”

I can’t tell you. You’ll either have to wait for it to drop on consoles, or purchase it on Steam and give it a go. It’s a less-than-15-bucks price for a priceless experience. Additionally, it’s roughly two hours long. And before you complain, yes, every second of those two hours is worth it and then some.

Mouthwashing is genuinely one of the best indie games I’ve ever had the honor of experiencing. I think about it often — the characters, plot, themes, layers upon layers of interpretations. If I’m honest, if there’s ever a grand list of indie games everyone should play before they shuffle off their mortal coils, Mouthwashing should at least be in the Top 5. Traditionally, I’m a smarmy, facetious jackass. If I have to cover something that’s likely to reach y’all the best but don’t feel particularly passionate about it, I’ll crank the camp up to 11.

This time, though? I come to you with nothing but full sincerity. As a collective, we don’t deserve a Mouthwashing. That’s how goddamn incredible it is. So, play it now, play it when it comes out on consoles — just play it.