Mozilla Is Shutting Down Pocket—Download Your Saved Articles Before They Disappear

Pocket was pitched as a cure for a hurried, busy digital age in which we were stumbling across content much more quickly than we were able to read it. Using Pocket, you’d bookmark these stories, wherever they were across the web, so that you could come back to them later and read them.

It was never meant to be a cash cow for whoever owned it. Ever since the Mozilla Foundation, the non-profit that most famously runs the Firefox browser, acquired it in 2017, Pocket has soldiered on with some semblance of stability. That changed on May 22, 2025 when Mozilla announced that it’s discontinuing Pocket.

Pocket shuts down on July 8, but you’ll be able to download your saved stories until October 8.

credit: mozilla foundation

why pocket is going away

“Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire and our independence shapes everything we build,” Mozilla wrote in a statement expanding upon why it’s shutting down Pocket.

“This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better. And it means we have to be intentional about where we invest our time and resources so we can make the biggest impact.”

Simply put, it’s about cash. It takes cash to run Pocket. Mozilla can’t conjure up more cash with the wrinkle of a nose, the way a billionaire-backed firm or mega-corporation can, and so it’s sacrificing Pocket upon the altar of balanced budget sheets.

It was a novel idea, and not one that promised to scrape up tons of cash on the way to becoming a unicorn app, like so many other “killer apps” that debuted around the same time. The pace of digital life hasn’t slowed down at all since Pocket released in 2007. If anything, it’s only sped up like an out-of-control nuclear reactor.

Exporting your saved stories before the end date is simple enough. Mozilla put together this explainer on how to do so. Make sure you get to it before October 8, 2025, when all accounts will be deleted and it’ll no longer be possible to export your bookmarks.