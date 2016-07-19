‘Mr. Robot’ Is Simulcasting a Virtual Reality Short Film—Then It’s Gone

Mr. Robot, a show known for bending viewers’ perception of reality, is going deeper by simulcasting an immersive short film presented by Chris Milk’s virtual reality company, Within later this week. Following a cruicial moment in main character Elliot’s (Rami Malek) past, the film will debut at San Diego Comic Con, then become available at 1:45 PM EST on July 21 to anyone with the Within app, available on Android, iOS, Gear VR, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

This film is billed as, “the first nationally simulcast virtual reality experience,” and will disappear when the scheduled time ends, á la old-school television. Within—known as Vrse until recently—has been producing immersive documentaries for two years, aligning with media giants like The New York Times and VICE News to shoot and distribute their brand of storytelling. The collaboration with Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail is part of a push for more dramatic content at Within, and it’s a great starting point. Known for not just breaking the fourth wall, but actively making the audience a participant of the actions onscreen, it will be exciting to see Esmail take advantage of new techniques unique to virtual reality.

Videos by VICE

Milk says three types of stories will make virtual reality mainstream: stories that feel similar to a traditional film, stories that a traditional film can tell, but virtual reality tells better, and then films that could only exist in virtual reality. We’ll be tuning in on Thursday to see if Esmail can deliver the third type of experience.

Learn more about Within and download the app here.

Related:

Vrse to Drop “VR” Name, Opts to Look ‘Within’

Virtual Reality Doc Takes You Through a Mother’s Grief in Gaza

Virtual Reality Horror Film ‘Catatonic’ Comes to Your Smartphone