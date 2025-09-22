Mr. Sleepy Man Looks Like Pure Chaos in the Best Way

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed going back and watching the Six One Indie showcase for anything I may have missed. And there’s more coming from me on that. But right now, I want to highlight a game that I absolutely did not miss. I didn’t know what the heck I was looking at.

Mr. Sleepy Man is one of the most hilarious-looking games I’ve ever laid eyes on, and I can’t wait to play it.

MR. SLEEPY MAN WANTS YOU TO CAUSE PROBLEMS

You play as a guy who apparently gets little to no sleep. And in doing so, gets the chance to wreak havoc in Bedtime Town. The game is asking you to bring chaos to this town. “Make a mess of everything you find and turn Bedtime Town against you!”

It’s almost like a Zelda game that asks you to go out of your way to antagonize the Cuccos. Now it remains to be seen if the denizens of Bedtime Town will get as violent as those angry little chickens. But the game does promise a pretty surprising level of depth.

Mr. Sleepy Man is touting fully interactive environments. According to the Steam page, you can pick up and play with every item you find. And that mechanic is key to fully exploring the world and uncovering everything in it.

The game’s characters have their own independent logic. So, if everything works as it should, you should experience some pretty awesome and humorous interactions between yourself and the NPCs.

And I love that song in the trailer. It fits the vibe of the game perfectly. You can see a lot of 3D platformer influences in the trailer. Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie are all over this gameplay.

I don’t know how much longer I’ll have to wait for this game, but as soon as I can get my hands on it, I will. Mr. Sleepy Man is set for a 2025 release on PC and consoles.