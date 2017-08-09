Muhammara Recipe

Makes 1 cup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 garlic cloves, peeled

2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 red chile, stemmed and roughly chopped

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1 tomato, roughly chopped

2 ½ ounces|70 grams toasted walnuts

3 tablespoons pomegranate ketchup or pomegranate molasses

1 teaspoon Turkish red pepper flakes or paprika

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon nigella seeds

Turkish flatbread, to serve

lettuce, to serve

cornichons, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. On a large sheet tray, toss the garlic, peppers, chili, onion, and tomato with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast until soft and charred, about 1 hour. Transfer the vegetables to a food processor along with 2 tablespoons of the oil, the walnuts, molasses, and paprika and pulse until lightly chunky. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use. Muhammara will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week. To serve, place some of the muhammara in a small bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with the nigella seeds and garnish with the pomegranate seeds. Serve with the warm Turkish bread, lettuce, and cornichons.

