Munchies Presents: Mammoth

The Explorers Club, a professional society dedicated to the “advancement of field research” and the “instinct to explore,” hosted a dinner in 1951 that is still being talked about today. What made this dinner so special? Was it the entertainment? The guests? The food? The answer: the woolly mammoth. As the story goes, it said that the guests dined on morsels of 250,000-year-old woolly mammoth meat. And like any good story, there are a few different reports of what actually happened. Thankfully, a morsel of meat was preserved which currently resides at the Yale Peabody Museum, where two graduate students, Jessica Glass and Matt Davis, are working hard to find out what was actually consumed in 1951. Our host Adam Gollner spends time at The Explorers Club in New York City to hear more about that storied night and also pays a visit to Matt and Jessica at Yale. This is the true definition of mystery meat.

