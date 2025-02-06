Murder Suspect Attacked by Victim’s Uncle, Sparking Courtroom Brawl

A murder suspect was appearing in court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when his alleged victim’s uncle charged and attacked him.

Alexander Ortiz was attending a procedural hearing for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, 20, on Friday when he was tackled to the ground by his victim’s family. He’s been accused of and since charged with killing Farfan by shooting her in her own bedroom. Not a week later, he allegedly murdered yet another woman, The Post reported.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Victim’s Uncle Attacks Murder Suspect at Court Hearing

In a video obtained by KRQE, Farfan’s uncle jumped over the partition and charged at Ortiz, throwing him to the floor and attacking him directly in front of the judge. Another man joined the ambush while the corrections officer attempted to protect the defendant.

The two men are now facing charges of assault and battery on a peace officer, but Farfan’s uncle—Carlos Lucero—allegedly claimed “it was worth every moment.”

“He killed my niece like a coward,” Lucero told deputies.

As for the district court, well, there’s security in place for this very reason. Of course, tensions run extremely high in these cases—understandably so.

“This is just one more incident that we continue to deal with, these are the types of things that we see regularly,” said Katina Watson, CEO of Second Judicial District Court, per KRQE. “I really want to give recognition to the MDC officer who was caught in the middle of this and he did everything he could to ensure the safety of everyone.”