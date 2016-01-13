“This should really just be called rice with stuff.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the rice:

1 cup basmati rice

2 each shiitake mushrooms, julienned

2 each spring onions, bottoms roughly chopped and top green part thinly sliced and reserved

1 teaspoon baharat spice mix

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 (2-inch) piece lemongrass, minced

1 teaspoon unsalted butter (we used Amish butter)

for the veggies:

6 ounces|170 grams (or more) Amish butter

1 each delicata squash (seeds removes, cut in ¼ lengthwise)

5 each whole hakurei turnips, washed, with greens

2 each baby carrots

1 each canned txiperones in su tinta

2 cups baby kale

2 tablespoons mustard flowers (optional)

10 each nasturtium flowers and leaves

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

First, make the rice. Rinse the rice. In a pot large enough to hold the listed ingredients, melt the butter and cook the onion bottoms and garlic. Add the baharat, lemongrass, and mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms are tender. Add the rice, coat totally with butter. Season with salt and pepper. Next, add 1 cup|237 ml water and bring to a boil. When it boils, cover tightly and turn the heat to low. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes until the rice is done. When finished, stir in the onion tops and adjust seasoning. Now, deal with the veggies. In a sauté pan, cook the squash in 3 ounces|85 grams of butter. As the butter browns, add a touch of water to stop it from burning. Cook the water out, and repeat until the squash is tender. It should takes about 8-10 minutes. When tender, remove and keep warm. In the same pan, cook the turnips whole the same way. It’ll take a bit longer. Allow the turnip tops to fry in the butter towards the end of cooking. Season with salt and pepper as you go. Repeat the same method above with the whole carrots. When finished, cut into random bite-sized pieces. Open the can of txiperones. Mix the contents with sherry vinegar and olive oil to make a vinaigrette. Place the rice on a plate, and arrange the cooked vegetables on top of it. When plating, cut the veggies into easy pieces to eat. Not too tiny, but not wicked big. Use the txiperones like a vinaigrette, and top the veggies and rice with it. Dress the baby kale like a salad with some txiperones vinaigrette. Use the kale, flowers, and leaves to garnish and make it look pretty. Eat it.

