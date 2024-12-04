‘My First Gran Turismo’ Has a Confusing Name but a Solid Premise

Gran Turismo has been dominating the simulation racing scene since 1997. After the first release on the PlayStation 1 solidified its ranking as the most accessible console racer for those who wanted to experience the more realistic side of things? The series has continued pushing boundaries across additional generations. For those who haven’t played in a while, or ever before, you can look forward to My First Gran Turismo. It’s a new download eager to put you in the driver’s seat on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Screenshot: Polyphony Digital Inc.

So, Is It a Free-to-Play ‘Gran Turismo’ Game?

So, in reality, My First Gran Turismo is essentially a free trial version of Gran Turismo 7, as detailed by the official Sony page for the release. Players who are jumping in will have the opportunity to take part in different races, try and earn different licenses, and collect a total of 18 cars. If you’ve already unlocked everything in GT7, there’s nothing new here for you. It’s for the newbies. Or someone like my brother who hasn’t played Gran Turismo since the second installment on the PS1.

Videos by VICE

My First Gran Turismo Trailer (out Dec 6th for free on PSN) www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xXX… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-12-04T14:02:25.235Z Post by Wario64 on Bluesky

It’s genuinely a great idea. To get folks excited for the newest Gran Turismo game. Especially if they were lucky enough to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 Pro. Moreso now than ever, since the racer received many Pro-exclusive updates. Let people try out the game, and see if their rose-tinted glasses for the previous installments can finally be removed.

While GT7 may not have had the most fantastic launch period, it’s slowly evolved into something much greater. With consistent content updates, plenty of new vehicles, and a completely overhauled physics system, it’s hard to find another racing game on consoles that can rival the true power that Gran Turismo has to offer.

While the Always Online DRM does ruin some of the fun of Gran Turismo 7, it’s still one of the best racing games on current-generation consoles. Especially since Forza Motorsport isn’t available on PlayStation. But at the rate Microsoft is going, it’s only a matter of time before it will be playable on the PlayStation 5 Pro.