Nacho-Fried Chicken Burger Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 24 hours
Ingredients
for the chicken:
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
3 teaspoons|15 grams granulated sugar
3 teaspoons|6 grams kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons|9 grams garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoons|6 grams ground ginger
canola oil, for frying
Videos by VICE
for the white barbecue sauce:
6 tablespoons|100 grams creme fraiche
6 tablespoons|100 grams mayonnaise
2 teaspoons|11 grams Dijon mustard
1 ½ tablespoons freshly grated horseradish
1 garlic clove, minced
lemon juice, to taste
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
liquid smoke (optional)
for the batter:
3 cups|400 grams wheat flour
3 teaspoons|11 grams chili powder
2 teaspoons|10 grams baking powder
2 teaspoons|10 grams kosher salt
¾ cup|200 ml lager beer
¾ cup|200 ml wheat beer
1 lemon, juiced
for the nacho coating:
⅔ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour
3 ounces|85 grams crushed homemade or store-bought corn tortillas
5 tablespoons|50 grams cornstarch
for the sandwich:
4 brioche buns, halved and toasted
2 ounces|50 grams cornichons, minced
1 red onion, minced
pea shoots
Directions
- Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the sugar, salt, garlic and ginger. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Transfer to a ziplock bag and refrigerate 24 hours.
- Make the barbecue sauce: In a medium bowl, mix together the creme fraiche, mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish, and garlic. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and add in any liquid smoke (if using). Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the batter: The next day, in a large bowl, mix the flour, chili powder, baking powder, and salt. Whisk in the beers and ½ cup water until smooth and set aside.
- Prepare the nacho coating: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, tortillas, and cornstarch and set aside.
- Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F|190°C. Dip the chicken in the batter, taking care to coat it evenly, then coat it with the nacho mixture. Fry the chicken until golden and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F|74°C, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a paper towel-lined plate and cool slightly.
- To assemble your sandwich, spread some barbecue sauce on the bottom of each bun. Top with some of the onion and cornichons, the pea shoots, and a piece of chicken. Top with the other half of the bun, eat, and be happy.Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.