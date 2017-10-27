Nacho-Fried Chicken Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 24 hours

Ingredients

for the chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 teaspoons|15 grams granulated sugar

3 teaspoons|6 grams kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons|9 grams garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons|6 grams ground ginger

canola oil, for frying

for the white barbecue sauce:

6 tablespoons|100 grams creme fraiche

6 tablespoons|100 grams mayonnaise

2 teaspoons|11 grams Dijon mustard

1 ½ tablespoons freshly grated horseradish

1 garlic clove, minced

lemon juice, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

liquid smoke (optional)

for the batter:

3 cups|400 grams wheat flour

3 teaspoons|11 grams chili powder

2 teaspoons|10 grams baking powder

2 teaspoons|10 grams kosher salt

¾ cup|200 ml lager beer

¾ cup|200 ml wheat beer

1 lemon, juiced

for the nacho coating:

⅔ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

3 ounces|85 grams crushed homemade or store-bought corn tortillas

5 tablespoons|50 grams cornstarch

for the sandwich:

4 brioche buns, halved and toasted

2 ounces|50 grams cornichons, minced

1 red onion, minced

pea shoots

Directions