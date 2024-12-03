‘NBA 2K’ Infiltrates Real Life With One-of-a-Kind Broadcast, Thanks to TNT Sports and Genius Sports

It was only inevitable until someone saw NBA 2K and decided it needed to become a real sport. Thanks to a new partnership between TNT Sports, Genius Sports, and 2K Sports, it’s not only going to be real. But, it’s going to look exactly like NBA 2K25. Complete with character icons, shot meters, and everything in between. Honestly? This may be enough to get me to tune in for a few games.

Screenshot: 2K Sports & TNT Sports/Genius Sports

I Can’t Believe That Basketball Is Real Now, ‘NBA 2K’

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Round is about to get much more exciting, with this alternate broadcast being for gamers, by gamers. The best part about it all, too? It isn’t just one game. TNT Sports’ 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals and Semifinal live game coverage will feature this alternate broadcast on truTV and Max. Tune in on December 14 to see what this is all about.

To go alongside this unique experience, there will also be a new commentary squad giving their thoughts alongside the action. No matter where you decide to tune in, be prepared to hear the following voices giving detailed play-by-play:

Vince Carter

Candace Parker

Channing Frye

Adam Lefkoe

Kirk Goldsberry

& More

Now, as someone who isn’t particularly sports savvy, but enjoyed playing NBA 2K25, this could be a game-changer. Is it necessary by any means? It’s not, but the novelty will be enough for people like myself to tune in and see what it’s all about. I’m mainly more interested in the technical details that make something like this work, especially since it will be done during a live broadcast.

And for those who are big into MyTEAM, there’s another reason to tune in. NBA 2K25 DataCast broadcasts will also have the opportunity to redeem six total NBA 2K25 Locker Codes each unlocking an Amethyst MyTEAM pack. Any way to save a couple of bucks is fine with me, and 6 free packs are nothing to scoff at.

Part of me wonders if Curry is using Rhythm Stick shooting or just standard button presses, though. I know he smokes me every time I play against him in Career Mode, so I’ll just have to hope he gets stick drift here or something.