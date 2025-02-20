‘NBA 2K25’ Loses Its Damn Mind in Preparation for Season 5 Tomorrow — But I’m Ready

Say what you will about 2K and their yearly releases — lately, at least they’ve been making an effort. With NBA 2K25, the consensus has been… all over the place, if I’m being generous. But, 2K hears us, and they just decided, “Eh, screw it — let’s just go crazy.” Season 5 starts tomorrow (Feb. 21), and players can expect quite a bit to bring in the new goods. For starters, let’s touch on the latest patch NBA 2K25 recently dropped!

Play video

‘nba 2k25’ pre-season 5 patch details

‘NBA 2K25’ General Tweaks And Fixes

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 21st, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Addressed an issue that could cause disconnects in multiplayer games when adjusting defensive settings

Resolved an issue preventing the “Baaaaaaah!” trophy/achievement in Play Now Online from unlocking correctly

The official sponsor patch has been added to the back of all referee uniforms

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Cleveland Cavaliers (sponsor patch update) Detroit Pistons (sponsor patch update) Miami Heat (sponsor patch update) Orlando Magic (sponsor patch update) Utah Jazz (secondary uniform update)



The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Jaelyn Brown (dynamic hair) Jae Crowder (dynamic hair) Emily Engstler (dynamic hair) Noelle Quinn (dynamic hair) Julie Vanloo (dynamic hair) Victoria Vivians (dynamic hair) Gabby Williams (dynamic hair)



CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur during Starting 5 games

‘NBA 2K25’ MyTEAM

The base color of Galaxy Opal has been updated from gray to green. Some of your existing Player Cards may be more colorful!

The city ambiance sounds have been removed from Breakout

The “World Tour” trophy/achievement will now unlock as intended

Resolved various rare hangs and minor visual issues in MyTEAM menus

MyNBA/THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

PC

Resolved an issue on systems with specific hardware configurations that could prevent entry to Starting 5 games when you deselect the Vertical Sync option

And, of course, the focus of the upcoming NBA 2K25 season is none other than San Antonio Spurs rising star, Victor Wembanyama! 2K decided to “anime” him up, too!

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: 2K

Inevitably, Season 5 will come with a host of fresh MyPLAYER and MyTEAM rewards!

‘nba 2k25’ season 5 myplayer rewards

Level 9 Skull Player Indicator

Level 12 Black and White Maze Eyes

Level 14 Personal Quadcopter (New Gen)

Level 18 Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural

Level 20 ‘Burnie’ Miami Heat Mascot

Level 21 REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP

Level 23 Flame Colored Anime Spiky Hairstyle

Level 32 ‘Keep On Going’ Teammate (New Gen)

Level 36 Superhero Masquerade Mask

Level 38 Quilted Cardigan Jacket

Level 39 Superhero Outfit

Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

‘nba 2k25’ season 5 myteam rewards