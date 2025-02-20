‘NBA 2K25’ Loses Its Damn Mind in Preparation for Season 5 Tomorrow — But I’m Ready

Say what you will about 2K and their yearly releases — lately, at least they’ve been making an effort. With NBA 2K25, the consensus has been… all over the place, if I’m being generous. But, 2K hears us, and they just decided, “Eh, screw it — let’s just go crazy.” Season 5 starts tomorrow (Feb. 21), and players can expect quite a bit to bring in the new goods. For starters, let’s touch on the latest patch NBA 2K25 recently dropped!
‘nba 2k25’ pre-season 5 patch details
‘NBA 2K25’ General Tweaks And Fixes
- Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 21st, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- Addressed an issue that could cause disconnects in multiplayer games when adjusting defensive settings
- Resolved an issue preventing the “Baaaaaaah!” trophy/achievement in Play Now Online from unlocking correctly
- The official sponsor patch has been added to the back of all referee uniforms
- The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update):
- Cleveland Cavaliers (sponsor patch update)
- Detroit Pistons (sponsor patch update)
- Miami Heat (sponsor patch update)
- Orlando Magic (sponsor patch update)
- Utah Jazz (secondary uniform update)
- The following players or coaches have received likeness updates:
- Jaelyn Brown (dynamic hair)
- Jae Crowder (dynamic hair)
- Emily Engstler (dynamic hair)
- Noelle Quinn (dynamic hair)
- Julie Vanloo (dynamic hair)
- Victoria Vivians (dynamic hair)
- Gabby Williams (dynamic hair)
CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/PROVING GROUNDS
- Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur during Starting 5 games
‘NBA 2K25’ MyTEAM
- The base color of Galaxy Opal has been updated from gray to green. Some of your existing Player Cards may be more colorful!
- The city ambiance sounds have been removed from Breakout
- The “World Tour” trophy/achievement will now unlock as intended
- Resolved various rare hangs and minor visual issues in MyTEAM menus
MyNBA/THE W
- Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
PC
- Resolved an issue on systems with specific hardware configurations that could prevent entry to Starting 5 games when you deselect the Vertical Sync option
And, of course, the focus of the upcoming NBA 2K25 season is none other than San Antonio Spurs rising star, Victor Wembanyama! 2K decided to “anime” him up, too!
Inevitably, Season 5 will come with a host of fresh MyPLAYER and MyTEAM rewards!
‘nba 2k25’ season 5 myplayer rewards
- Level 9 Skull Player Indicator
- Level 12 Black and White Maze Eyes
- Level 14 Personal Quadcopter (New Gen)
- Level 18 Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural
- Level 20 ‘Burnie’ Miami Heat Mascot
- Level 21 REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP
- Level 23 Flame Colored Anime Spiky Hairstyle
- Level 32 ‘Keep On Going’ Teammate (New Gen)
- Level 36 Superhero Masquerade Mask
- Level 38 Quilted Cardigan Jacket
- Level 39 Superhero Outfit
- Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)
‘nba 2k25’ season 5 myteam rewards
- Level 1 EVO Victor Wembanyama (Amethyst to Diamond)
- Level 10 Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Level 18 Cyber Basketball
- Level 25 95+ Option Pack
- Level 37 97+ Galaxy Opal Door Game
- Level 38 Legend Badge
- Level 40 Dark Matter Brandon Roy