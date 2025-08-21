NBC Confirms Date for John Cena’s Final WWE Match

John Cena’s wrestling retirement tour is quickly winding down. The 17-time WWE Champion announced last summer that 2025 would be his final year in the squared circle.

Thus far, he spent the better part of six months as a heel character. Then, a switch flipped. He lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes (whom he beat at WrestleMania in April). While it still remains unclear the circumstances surrounding his sudden move back to a good guy, the turn was muddied with the inclusion of Travis Scott.

With the little time he has left in his historic wrestling career, Cena will next face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. But as for when his final match will take place? NBC seemingly confirmed it will take place this December.

Announced today, WWE and Peacock are entering another multi-year contract. This time, for the rights to stream Saturday Night’s Main Event.

There are two SNME events scheduled through the remainder of 2025: one in November and one on December 13th, where Cena’s retirement match will take place.

“Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with the WWE and we’re excited to see it continue far into the future,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “Saturday Night’s Main Event is some of the most premium content the WWE produces, including John Cena’s upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock.”

Reports surfaced indicating there were two dates WWE were shopping around for Cena’s retirement. December 13th and December 27th. The latter would once again go head to head with AEW for Worlds End. While there are whispers of the match taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, there has been no official confirmation as of this writing where Cena will hang up the jorts.

