Neil Young Leaves Facebook After Uneasy Chatbot Policies That Allow ‘Romantic’ Conversations With Kids

The internet can be an immensely scary place. Technology continues to grow at an alarming rate, where the boundaries are blurrier than ever, and people are getting online younger and younger. It cannot possibly be good for our brains to be so warped by the algorithm. Eventually, we stop using our critical thinking and become husks for content purposes. It’s even worse for kids because their brains aren’t fully developed yet either. This is something that Neil Young feels strongly about, leaving the biggest social media platform in the world because of its questionable practices.

Recently, the rocker released his last statement on Facebook. There, he notes that one of Meta’s chatbot policies absolutely disturbs Young. Consequently, in making a stand against it, he’s leaving the platform altogether. Regardless of whether people follow suit, he knows that he can’t go along with what they allow children to see and do. “At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,” the statement reads. “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Videos by VICE

Neil Young Departs From Facebook Over Questionable Meta Policies

This didn’t explicitly mention whether or not Young would also leave behind Instagram. However, in the event he realizes the two are linked, he’ll likely leave that behind as well. Nowadays, it seems like he’s most interested in posting his occasional thoughts from his personal website anyway. The statement reads as though people were functioning on his social media so that he didn’t have to.

The same day Neil Young decided to take his ball and go away from Facebook, Reuters found what policies he was referring to. Essentially, all of these policies cosign some disturbing opportunities and false information to be thrown at people. One of them allows the chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.” Additionally, it could generate a number of false medical claims and racist statements as well. It’s no wonder Neil Young wanted out.