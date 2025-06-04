Neil Young Invites Donald Trump to Summer Concert Tour ‘If There Is Not Martial Law by Then’

Neil Young has laid out a big offer to Donald Trump, offering the U.S. President a personal invite to check out one of the concerts on his upcoming summer tour, as long as “there is not martial law by then,” making it clear that his proposition is mostly backhanded.

In a new post on Neil Young Archives, the legendary musician declared, “I am not scared of [Trump]. Neither are the rest of us,” seemingly in response to an ongoing feud between Trump and Young’s fellow rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

“We will not be doing a political show,” Young wrote. “We will be playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades.”

Donald Trump Once Considered Himself a Neil Young Fan

Young’s “decades” comment stems from past praise heaped on him by Trump, as noted by Consequence. In fact, the billionaire once told Rolling Stone, “[Young’s] got something very special. I’ve listened to his music for years…” The pair also crossed paths multiple times, and on Trump-owned properties.

Any friendliness they may have previously shared is gone now, as the two men have been at odds socially and politically for the past several years, following Trump’s shift into conservative Republican politics, of which Young has been openly critical. The singer-songwriter even sued Trump for using “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies.

Elsewhere in the post, Young issued a warning to his fans, “Our country and our way of life, that which our fathers and theirs fought for, is now threatened by our government. This is not what we voted for. This is our new reality. Our government is out of control, not standing for us. You can stand up for American values this summer, for our children and theirs.”

Finally, Young concluded, “Bruce Springsteen and many others will be in our country this summer, there for you, playing your favorite music, songs like ‘Born in the USA,’” an anti-war song still frequently misconstrued as a patriotic declaration. We are proud to be who we are, and we must never let our government forget.”