‘NEO: The World Ends With You’ Was One of My Favorite Switch Games. It’s Even Better on Switch 2.

It’s always a pleasant surprise to learn that one of your favorite games basically got a remaster by being backwards compatible on a new console. After browsing on X, I saw a game that I hadn’t seen in a hot minute. NEO: The World Ends With You, one of my favorite Switch games. But something was different. 60 frames per second. Improved load times. A bevy of small improvements that make the possibility of a new playthrough all the more enticing. Stylish. Sleek. An amazing gem too many people missed out on that can hopefully get the recognition it deserves on the newest Nintendo hardware.

Screenshot: Square Enix

If You’ve Never Played ‘Neo: The World Ends With You’, There’s Never Been a Better Time Than Now

It doesn’t matter where you play NEO: The World Ends With You. I just kindly request that you find a way to make it happen. Excellent action combat that can be just as strategic as you’d like it to be. Impeccable art design that brings the world of the original The World Ends With You to life in the 3rd dimension. Your typical mind-bending, all-over-the-place story that you’d find in a Square Enix game. It’s perfection in portable form, especially now if you still have your Switch copy. It’s not a full-on remaster or remake, but the bump to 60fps, the better load times, and everything else officially make this my favorite place to play it once again. After zipping through the game on a Switch Lite originally, it’s going to be a dream on the bigger screen. Plus, that soundtrack? Truly minty.

So, I’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to jump back into NEO again, and this may be it. It’s got an eclectic cast of characters, incredibly satisfying action gameplay, and a passion for fashion. Plenty of folks looked over this one when it first released. Now? Both games run like a dream on the newest Nintendo hybrid, and NEO deserves your attention. Give the soundtrack a chance to win you over if the gameplay doesn’t. But I can promise you this: as soon as you pick this one up, you’re going to find it nearly impossible to put down.