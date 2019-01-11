Netflix Has Dropped the Trailer for VICE’s New Fyre Festival Documentary

Hey, remember Fyre Festival? It was supposed to be “the biggest event in a decade,” a luxury music festival, organised by Ja Rule and American entrepreneur Billy McFarland, scheduled to take place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma over two weekends in April and May 2017. With promotional support from the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, the event was spruiked as “an immersive music festival… two transformative weekends… on the boundaries of the impossible.” But in reality, it turned out to be one of the greatest dumpster fires of the modern age.

Netflix have just released the full trailer for their new film FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened: an in-depth documentary that traces the rise and catastrophic fall of the pseudo elite festival. The film—set for release on Netflix next week—provides an inside look at the story behind Fyre. And it’s even more batshit insane than we previously thought.

Videos by VICE

Highlights from the trailer include clips of people pillaging rain-soaked mattresses in a Lord of the Flies style free-for-all; a festival attendee begging for the bus to turn around as they approach their prison camp-esque accommodation; and one interviewee suggesting that the event organisers are “either completely full of shit or the smartest guys in the room.” A U.S. District Court judge ultimately decided that it was the former, and in October of last year sentenced Billy McFarland to six years’ prison for multiple counts of fraud.

‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’ is directed by Chris Smith—the filmmaker who previously gave us ‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond’—and co-produced by VICE Studios in partnership with Jerry Media, Library Films, and Matte Projects. It’s coming to Netflix on January 18. Enjoy the trailer below.