Netflix Raised Its Prices, Now Costs Bigbux

Well, well, well. Here we are again. The two top tiers of Netflix will increase $2.50 per month, while the cheaper increases $1 per month. Netflix is no stranger to price hikes. It’s been hiking them up almost every year for a long while now.

Cord cutting caught on initially as a financially savvier way to watch TV while saving money from the cable and satellite subscriptions that’d grown significantly more expensive, on average, over the 2010s.

But when the average household in the U.S. subscribes to four streaming services simultaneously, the uptick in prices adds up quickly. Cue the outrage, perhaps not from the extra dollar or two per month, but because Netflix has raised prices, on one subscription plan or another, at least once every year since 2018.

The basics

Netflix’s Basic With Ads was introduced in late 2022, which for the first time put advertisements on subscribers’ screens for $7 per month.

netflix montage of titles – credit netflix

Basic began to be phased out for new subscribers in mid-2023, and when it was gone the ad-supported entry-level tier had already been renamed Standard With Ads and gained 1080p definition streaming. I guess nobody these days wants to be called basic.

The price for Standard With Ads has stayed the same $7 per month, though, until now. It’s received a $1 price bump to $8 per month. Certain movies and shows are blocked from that plan, though, and you can’t stream in 4K, unlike Hulu’s and Prime Video’s cheapest plans.

earning that premium title

The Standard plan ditches the ads and lets you watch all titles on the service, but that’s receiving a heftier price increase from $15.50 to $18 per month. And still no 4K. The last time the Standard plan had its price hiked was January 2022, the longest interval of all Netflix’s plans.

Top of the line, there’s Premium. That’s the one that unlocks 4K streaming to take advantage of all those 4K TVs that now clog the TV aisles and Amazon search pages. Now costing $25, it’d been $22.50.

netflix selection – credit netflix

But what gives? It had just seen a price increase in October 2023. Prior to that, it had been $20. So in 14 months, its price has gone up 25 percent, from $20 per month to $25.

Might this be the end of Netflix price hikes? Hardly. We doubt it. Netflix beat predictions posting its largest-ever, quarter-wide jump in subscriptions in Q4 2024, picking up 18.9 million subscribers and almost doubling the projection of 9.8 million, according to Barron’s.

Add to the fact that Netflix shares soared in the wake of the news, and yeah, we haven’t experienced our last taste of Netflix price increases by any means.