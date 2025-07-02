Netflix Is Gonna Start Streaming NASA Content From Space

News has landed, and it’s come from… space? Well, and Los Gatos, California, where Netflix is headquartered, and Washington D.C., where NASA lives.

Subscribers to Netflix should start seeing NASA+ live feeds on their Netflix home screens. That means you can watch rocket launches, spacewalks, mission coverage, and real-time views from the International Space Station on your big screen.

All for free, starting this summer.

how much will it cost?

Free, I said! No stupid micropayments or premium tiers that squeeze money from your wallet. No ads, either. You don’t have to watch it on Netflix, as everything that’ll stream there is also available to watch on NASA+ website and the NASA+ Android and iOS apps.

Netflix advises to check its companion site, Tudum, for details on upcoming streaming events closer to their launch day. Of course, you could also just check NASA+’s schedule. Get the info right from the source, I say.

NASA+ has a raft of cool shows coming down the pipeline. We’ve covered the launch of Planetary Defenders, and now there’s Cosmic Dawn. I may just wait for the Netflix channel for that one.

Sure, if you can’t wait, you can stream it on your computer, tablet, or phone and cast it to your TV. But if that sounds like too much trouble, clicking straight into a stream through Netflix will be as easy as binging Squid Game.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, in a June 30 press release. That apparently means tapping into Netflix’s subscriber base of 700 million.

Neither NASA nor Netflix say that footage will be available in 4K, which is a bummer, only that streams will be in (presumably 1080p) HD. Well, the future arrives in phases, I suppose.

At least that’s higher resolution than The Jetsons.