It’s Probably the Best New Music Friday™ of the Year So Far

Most New Music Fridays tend to have one standout album from the bunch that inevitably end up sharing a release date every week, but today is different. Friday 21 July is positively bursting at the seams with excellent new music, with albums from Lana Del Rey, Dizzee Rascal, Tyler, the Creator and Meek Mill dropping into our laps. And because I love to bring you The Most Relevant Music, Now!, I have carefully collected all four here for your listening pleasure:

Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

This, for the pop fans, is the big one. The much-anticipated fifth album from America’s modern troubadour is here and it’s just as gloomily lush as we had all hoped and prayed. With features from across the music spectrum – including A$AP Rocky, Stevie Nicks, and Sean Ono Lennon – it’s potentially Lana’s most fully realised work so far, and it’s also an extension of everything Lana Del Rey meant up until now.



Videos by VICE

Dizzee Rascal – Raskit

Today also brings in its swag-bag a new album from grime’s prodigal son. No big deal. Raskit is Dizzee Rascal’s first album since 2013, since which he’s kept a relatively low profile. The campaign for Raskit has been relatively low-key, other than a stunt-y tracklist announcement via YouTube, a listening party in a London chicken shop, a Glastonbury appearance, and the release of singles “Space” and “Wot U Gonna Do?” within a few weeks of each other. All of this suggests that Dizzee is hoping that the music, produced by an array of US talents from Cardo to Valentino Khan, Salva and Donae’O, speaks for itself. See for yourself above.



Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

Odd Future’s enfant terrible turned producer extraordinaire and visionary musical auteur is back with another one in Flower Boy. Though, like Lana Del Rey, Tyler’s release was troubled by a leak, nothing is spoiled: this is an album tinged with beauty and brightness, and will do well to reset any preconceived notions about the one known as the Creator.

Meek Mill – Wins & Losses

The last of this week’s Big Albums is the third studio LP from Meek Mill, who’s coming off the back of a pretty productive period over the course of 2017. And if you live for drama, Wins & Losses is awash with allusions to Mill’s recently-ended relationship with Nicki Minaj, so enjoy sniffing those out.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.