New Edition Open up About Their Legacy After a Street-Naming in Boston

R&B owes a lot to the legacy of New Edition. Even when they were just child stars, their infectious melodies and harmonies inform a lot of musical approaches in the decades that follow. Then, when Bobby Brown branched out on his own, they entered another prime. With the addition of Johnny Gill, the group brought a fresh, luscious approach courtesy of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. However, their impact isn’t just on a musical front. It branches out to their stomping grounds in Boston, Massachusetts. Now, the city is showing their appreciation.

Recently, New Edition spoke to VIBE amidst their hometown naming a street after them. However, it’s not just any street; Michael Bivins explains that it’s where they all met. Consequently, getting such an honor brings a full circle moment for their long journey. “The center where it’s going to happen at, that’s where we met,” Bivins explains. “We used to eat in that center. We would get a free meal if you was in the gym […] and a lot of us was taking trays if food was left over.”

New Edition Reflects on their Impact on Boston and R&B

Meanwhile, Ronnie DeVoe thanks his uncle Brooke Payne for helping to push the group in the right direction. “It’s a testament to the gifts that God gave us and the talents that God gave us and Uncle B honing those skills to the point where the rough turned into the diamonds that we are today. To connect to our city and be recognized with something that’s going to be there forever is truly amazing,” Ronnie says.

Ultimately, Johnny Gill looks at this honor as a way of certifying New Edition in a tangible way. Through their hard work and undying devotion to the art, this kind of appreciation will last a lifetime. “To just know that 42 years of what we’ve done here as a group… there’s a level of contribution that has been made from each and every one of us. When you look at this type of prestige, it’s written in stone. [Our impact] can’t be erased,” Gill emphasizes. “The hard work that’s been put in here has paid off in a great way.”