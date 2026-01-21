New Fortnite Fall Guys Crown Jam Mode Announced: Free Rewards & Release Date Revealed

A new Fortnite Fall Guys Crown Jam mode has been announced by Epic Games. The new Basketball experiences uses Fall Guys‘ physics engine. Here is when Fortnite Crown Jam releases in the battle royale and the free rewards you can unlock.



A new Fortnite mode has been rumored for months now. Back in 2025, dataminers and leakers claimed that Epic Games was working on a new gameplay mode called PIMLICO with Warner Bros. Well, the new mode has finally been revealed, and it’s actually tied to Fall Guys and basketball. Yeah, you read that right!

Fortnite Fall Guys Crown Jam is a 3v3 Limited-Time Mode that has players competing as Beans in a game of Basketball. “Get ready to tackle, YEET, and score! The Beans are slam-dunking into Fall Guys Crown Jam, a new 3v3 limited-time mode (LTM) in Fortnite, where basketball meets football meets obstacle course chaos!”



The Fortnite Fall Guys Crown Jam mode release date is Friday January 23, 2026 and runs until Monday, February 9. At the time of writing it’s unclear whether the Fall Guys basketball experience will be permanently removed after the end date, or whether it will return periodically similar to how Fortnite Delulu did.

For your convenience here is when the mode goes live in each region:

Region Date North America (PT) January 23 North America (ET) January 23 United Kingdom (GMT) January 23 Europe (CET) January 23 Japan (JST) January 23 Brazil (BRT) January 23 Australia (AEDT) January 23

Fortnite Crown Jam Cosmetic rewards



Epic Game has also revealed additional gameplay details about the Fortnite Crown Jam Mode. For example, players will be able to earn an exclusive Jam Track by competing in the limited-time mode. There is also a total of six Crown Jam clubs you can choose from. And I have to say, each of their outfits are incredibly cute!

However, one of the more exciting things about Crown Jam’s launch is Epic Games is giving away free Fortnite cosmetics. Following its launch, you can unlock the Blue Plushie Bean Back Bling by completing five matches. You can also earn the Crown Ball Back Bling by playing the Crown Jam Ranked Mode.



Crown Jam Features & Details

New Arcade Sport LTM – Play as Fall Guys Beans, but instead of being the last one standing, the goal is to slam the ball through the other team’s hoop.

Play as Fall Guys Beans, but instead of being the last one standing, the goal is to slam the ball through the other team’s hoop. New Beans, New Physics – These aren’t your regular Fall Guys islands Beans. Crown Jam Beans are powered by real physics, so you can feel every jump, tackle, and slam-dunk.

These aren’t your regular Fall Guys islands Beans. Crown Jam Beans are powered by real physics, so you can feel every jump, tackle, and slam-dunk. Multiple Clubs for your Trio team to join – Team up as a trio in one of six available Crown Jam clubs.

– Team up as a trio in one of six available Crown Jam clubs. Ranked Rewards – Earn the Less Fallin’ More Ballin’ Jam Track and Crown Ball Back Bling through Crown Jam Ranked.

Earn the Less Fallin’ More Ballin’ Jam Track and Crown Ball Back Bling through Crown Jam Ranked. Free Back Bling in Fortnite – Finish five matches to unlock the Blue Plushie Bean Back Bling, available to use in other Fortnite modes.

Finish five matches to unlock the Blue Plushie Bean Back Bling, available to use in other Fortnite modes. Free Fall Guys Costume – To celebrate the launch of Crown Jam, the Slam Dunk Costume will be in the Fall Guys Shop for free.

All Fortnite Crown Jam Teams

As I mentioned earlier, there will be a total of six Crown Jam Clubs to choose from. Each of the team’s have their own unique designs. For example, the Fairycorn Stampede have adorable unicorn-inspired costumes. Personally, I’m hoping to play as the Plunderdome Pirates! Here is a full list of the teams and their designs:

Windy Wood Howlers



Plunderdome Pirates



Fallhalla Longboats



Fairycorn Stampede



Dunktown Dinos



Bean City Birds



Fortnite Crown Jam Mode Gameplay Trailer

As mentioned above, the Fortnite Fall Guys Crown Jam mode will run until February 9, 2026. So if you want to get your free Fortnite cosmetic items, you will want to make sure to jump into the new Basketball experience as soon as you can!

Finally, Epic Games also gave influencers early access to the new Fall Guys Crown Jam Mode. So make sure to check out your favorite Fortnite streamers’ channels today, as they might be posting extensive gameplay footage.