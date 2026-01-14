New Fortnite Mode Release Date Leaked – Warner Bros Partnership Rumored

A new Fortnite mode is reportedly coming to the Epic Games battle royale soon. According to dataminers, the experience could potentially be in partnership with Warner Bros. Here is the mode’s release date according to a leak.

New Fortnite Mode Is Coming Soon According to Leaks

Rumors about a new Fortnite mode first started to pop up back in September 2025. Dataminer Loolo_WRLD reported on the leak on X, writing, “Epic is working on a new mode that involves Warner Bros codenamed ‘Pimlico.’” ShiinaBR also backed this up in a second tweet that said, “A Fortnite mode with Warner Bros. involvement is/was in development.”

Well, it appears that the mode could potentially get announced soon. According to a recent update by ShiinaBR, gameplay from the new Warner Fortnite mode will be released online on January 21, 2026. “First gameplay of the new Fortnite mode drops in exactly 1 week (January 21).”

However, it should be pointed out that it hasn’t been confirmed that the new mode is still in partnership with Warner Bros. While a collaboration with the Hollywood studio has been rumored going back to last year, it’s unclear if this new mode is the same project that was previously leaked.

Interestingly, dataminers have also revealed when the new mode is reportedly coming out. According to ShiinaBR, the new Warner Bros Fortnite mode release date will be Thursday, January 22, 2026. The leaker also clarified that the mode will launch as part of the Fortnite v39.30 update.

This also lines up with reports that the mode will launch a day after previews of gameplay from the new mode go live on January 21. As far as what the mode entails, we currently have no details. The only information is that it could be tied to Warner Bros.

Fortnite Influencers Have Already Played the New Mode

On social media, various Fortnite influencers made posts saying that they had recently visited the Epic Games headquarters. In a January 13 post, ShiinaBR reported that the streamers had played the new rumored mode and would be posting gameplay footage of it on January 21.

“NEW FORTNITE MODE IS NOW CONFIRMED. Epic Games invited content creators to test the upcoming game mode before its announcement.” Popular Fortnite streamer Happy Happy Gal also confirmed this in a social media post. “EPIC HEADQUARTERS pt. 2. Can’t wait to share what we got to play! I’ll be posting gameplay on the 21st at 9am EST on my YouTube!”

Gameplay footage of the new Fortnite mode will go live on January 21 at 6 AM PT or 9 AM ET. The mode will then reportedly be added to the game in the v39.30 update, which will be patched into the game 24 hours later. As someone who loves Fortnite Chapter 7 so far, I’m definitely intrigued to see what the new mode could be!