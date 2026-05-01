New Marvel Rivals Skin Free for Some Players

Popular 6v6 hero shooter Marvel Rivals is on the Path to Doomsday and is celebrating the 2012 film that solidified Marvel as a juggernaut of a cinematic franchise: The Avengers.

screenshot: NetEase

Marvel Rivals players are currently enjoying the game’s seventh season that added Korean shapeshifter White Fox and, most recently, one of Spider-Man’s most popular adversaries in Black Cat. To compliment the arrival of Black Cat, developer NetEase added the new Lower Manhattan map to Marvel Rivals as part of Season 7 as well.

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Marvel fans are abuzz about the next big Avengers film coming this December, Avengers: Doomsday. It’ll see the return of Robert Downey Jr. as one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful and infamous villains, Victor von Doom. As Marvel Rivals has become the place to be for Marvel fans, it announced an ongoing Path to Doomsday event that’s starting with a new limited-time asymmetric game mode based on the film that started the superhero team-up craze: 2012’s The Avengers.

6v1 avengers mode pits loki against earth’s mightiest heroes

screenshot: NetEase

As part of the Path to Doomsday: The Avengers event, NetEase has a fun treat for Marvel Rivals players who are also subscribed to Disney+. Those with an active Disney+ subscription can claim a free new skin for the God of Mischief inspired by his look in The Avengers. The skin also features some white highlights on his boots and cape, nodding to the color scheme of Disney’s popular streaming service.

While this Loki skin’s Disney+ elements are quite subtle, this isn’t the first Marvel Rivals skin that’s inspired by Disney+ colors, as Daredevil received a vibrant light blue skin back in October. Loki’s skin features much less blue and leans a bit more heavily on white this time around. It would’ve been interesting to see Daredevil and Loki start a Disney+ skin line where more heroes get Disney+ skins that feature the same color scheme, but seeing that this Loki skin also needed to pay homage to the 2012 Avengers film, it’s easy to see why the Disney+ colors aren’t as in-your-face as they are with the Daredevil skin.

The Path to Doomsday event is starting with The Avengers, and as the year goes on, Marvel Rivals will add limited-time events and modes that celebrate the three other Avengers films in Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame. 2015’s Age of Ultron is the next stop on the Path to Doomsday in June, and it’s possible that Ultron could get the same free skin and dedicated 6v1 game mode treatment that Loki fans are currently enjoying. For now, fans of The Avengers can dive into Marvel Rivals‘ new mode and recreate the events of the beloved film.

Marvel Rivals is available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.