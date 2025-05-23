New Music Friday: 5 News Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/23)

Kicking off a long holiday weekend with New Music Friday, we’ve got a selection of songs that you just might want to add to your cookout playlist, and at least a couple you probably won’t but should still hear anyway!

1. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana cover) – Kee Nola

I like to start off divisive! This one is not gonna be for everyone, but godamnit it’s absolutely for me. Kee Nola is a hip-hop artist hailing from Louisiana who landed on the map with songs like “Party Girl” and “Demon Girl,” which samples “Sweet Dreams” by the Eurythmics.

This week, he stopped by On The Radar to perform a live band version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” I really dig it and I hope you do too.

2. “Motherfucker” – Greet Death

A song as haunting as it is beautiful, all you really need to know is that this is how Greet Death guitarist/vocalist Logan Gaval explains “Motherfucker,” the band’s new single: “Ever feel like something or someone else was controlling your life. Like you hopped in an Uber headed straight to hell? This is the depression anthem.”

3. “G. a. B. G. a. S.” – The John Candy and Fight From Within

I’m not even gonna try to explain this one to you. Words would never do it justice. You just have to hear it for yourself.

4. “Black Metal Mormon” – Home Is Where

It’s either magnificently weird or weirdly magnificent, but either way, these are the two best ways to summarize Home Is Where’s new album, Hunting Season, out now. It’s not really “folk punk” but it’s somehow still both folk AND punk.

Trying to narrow down to one song was tough, but I’m recommending “black metal mormon” because I’m a huge fan of the use of steel guitar.

5. “Progress” – Good Terms

Lastly, the fellas in Good Terms just dropped this very summery pop-punk jam that you will want to add to all your new playlists, and… they’re also using it to promote a big charity project happening this weekend…

Good Terms are hosting the Walk-A-Thon Hiking Event this Saturday, May 24th at Elysian Park in Los Angeles. They’re using the event to raise money for Notes For Notes, a nonprofit providing free access to musical instruments, instruction, and studio environments for youth.

Hit up Good Terms’ website for more info and to RSVP.