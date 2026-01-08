New Play Slated for London’s West End Sets the Stage for the Battle of Britpop

The Battle of Britpop has long been cemented as a load-bearing rivalry in 90s music history. Blur vs. Oasis became a defining cultural touchstone for so many fans. But even with the media reports, the anticipation, and later, the memes, it was essentially a label-fueled chart battle that got a bit overinflated.

That doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining, however. Imagine the lead-up to the release of Blur and Oasis’ newest singles. The two bands neck and neck, goading each other like spitting cats, hackles raised. Who would place first on the charts and win the Battle of Britpop?

A new play set for an impressive U.K. run revisits this tense, anticipatory moment in the life of a music legend. The Battle, a comedy written by John Niven and directed by Matthew Dunster, explores the strange rivalry between Blur and Oasis in August 1995. Blur was releasing “Country House” while Oasis was dropping “Roll With It”, both on August 14. The play, meanwhile, notes that it is “based (mostly) on real events.”

In a January 2026 post on the play’s official Instagram, fans got a first look at the cast. For U.K. theater enthusiasts, the talent looks promising. Character-wise, many of the big players are included. Andy Ross, who signed Blur, will be portrayed by Mathew Horne. Ross died of cancer in 2022. Additionally, Alan McGee, who signed Oasis, will be portrayed by James Oates. Both execs were instrumental in formulating the Battle of Britpop.

As for Oasis, Noel and Liam Gallagher will be portrayed by Paddy Stafford and newcomer George Usher, respectively. Bassist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and drummer Alan “Whitey” White are portrayed by Tommy Garside and George Greenland. Billy Dunmore steps into the role of original Oasis bassist Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan.

Blur, meanwhile, has Oscar Lloyd as Damon Albarn and Will Taylor as Graham Coxon. Brandon Bendell joins as Alex James, who, in recent years, has been making his own cheese, booze, and music festival.

In 1995, Blur effectively won the Battle of Britpop, but in July 2025, frontman Damon Albarn admitted that Oasis were the true winners. When considering the huge turnout for Oasis’ reunion tour, that’s not a far-off assumption. Also, it seems Albarn has more important things to occupy his time with.

“I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything,” Albarn told The Sun. “They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat. It’s their summer, and God bless them. I hope everyone has a wonderful time, but I’m going to be in a very, very different place.”

