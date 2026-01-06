New Resident Evil Requiem Demo Confirms Major Leaks

A new Resident Evil Requiem demo has just confirmed a major feature that was leaked months ago. According to the new trailer, RE9 will include an open-world city section in the main story campaign.

Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Confirms Open-World City Section

Screenshot: Capcom

Back in August, we reported on a leak that claimed Resident Evil Requiem would have open-world sections. The leak specifically claimed that the game would have vehicles you could use to drive around city areas. However, a new Resident Evil Requiem DLSS 4 Trailer uploaded by Nvidia appears to confirm that the rumor was actually true all along.

Videos by VICE

In the January 6 demo, Nvidia shows off an impressive city section that will be featured in RE9. While the upload mostly shows off the game’s technical graphic options, it also gives us our first look at Requiem’s new level. In the clip, we can see Grace Ashcroft walking down a bustling city sidewalk while various NPCs and cars pass by.

Screenshot: Capcom

Although it should be pointed out that we still aren’t sure if this new RE9 city trailer shows the open-world explorable sections that were previously rumored. The trailer shows a pretty extensive city, though, and even shows off various vehicles driving around the street. But it’s possible this section will be more linear. However, the leak back in August did mention city sections, so this lines up with it.

Resident Evil Requiem Reportedly Began as an Open-World Game

Screenshot: X Dusk Golem

What makes this leak fascinating is that Resident Evil Requiem reportedly started off as an open-world game. In fact, reports claim that RE9 was originally going to be an open-world multiplayer title, specifically. Although the idea was eventually scrapped, it appears that elements of its original concept will remain in the final game.

While it’s still unclear if this new trailer shows off the open-world sections that were leaked, it would be interesting to take a look back at what was originally rumored. According to Dusk Golem, “Capcom have been working hard to achieve good performance on open-level designed areas like Raccoon City. Requiem will also have a vehicle to travel around it.”

Resident Evil Requiem Open-World Leaks Continue to Look Credible

Play video

So yeah, it sounds like the city sections are pretty ambitious. Based on this latest Nvidia DLSS trailer, the new levels in RE9 are already looking incredible. As far as whether the open-world leaks were legit, they have a lot of credibility behind them. In fact, it was Dusk Golem who leaked that Leon would be in Resident Evil Requiem.

The insider revealed that RE9 would have two protagonists almost a year ago. He also revealed that Leon’s sections would be more action-heavy and compared them to The Last of Us gameplay. Capcom has recently confirmed all of this to be true. So yeah, Resident Evil Requiem having open-world sections is likely to be real, and this latest Nvidia demo might have just given us our first look at the ambitious levels.