New Resident Evil Requiem Feature Could Change the Series Forever, Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Resident Evil Requiem will include a game-changing feature for the Capcom franchise. If true, RE9 will be the horror series’ most significant departure since the controversial action-oriented RE6 in 2012.

Resident Evil Requiem to Feature Vehicles and Open-World Sections

In an August 12 post on X, infamous gaming insider Dusk Golem revealed that Resident Evil Requiem would have a vehicle that players can travel in. Even more exciting, the leaker claims that Raccoon City will feature open-world sections where you can drive around.

“Capcom have been working hard to achieve having good performance on open-level designed areas like Raccoon City. Requiem will also have a vehicle to travel around it.”

Now, I know this rumor seems too good to be true on the surface. However, there are a few reasons to take this seriously. For starters, Dusk Golem has a long track record of accurately leaking Resident Evil information. He accurately leaked RE9 details months before it was announced.

Another compelling aspect of this latest leak is that it’s not the first time these features have been rumored. In 2024, Dusk Golem shared a RE9 leak that confirmed the game initially started as an open-world multiplayer title.

Although the project ultimately evolved into the Resident Evil Requiem we know today, it appears that Capcom has retained some of the open-world mechanics. Interestingly, Dusk Golem also compared Leon’s combat sections in RE9 to those of The Last of Us.

“The combat with Leon has seen huge innovations, honestly, some Last of Us Part 2-isms. But also its own innovations.” While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, it has enough credibility behind it to make it a real possibility.

RE9 is the Final Game in the mainline series

Dusk Golem followed up his leak about vehicles by posting an image of the Resident Evil film protagonist, Alice, riding a motorcycle. So perhaps Resident Evil Requiem will feature a motorbike specifically for traversal? The prolific Capcom leaker also gave us a handful of interesting tidbits about the upcoming game’s story. According to the insider, RE9 will actually be the final game in the series’ mainline story.

“So Resident Evil dropping numbers after RE9 isn’t a bad thing & even makes some sense, I’d argue. Part of the reason Capcom thinks Resident Evil 9 may be the last properly ‘numbered’ title is to indicate it’s part of the story those numbered titles tell. But it’s also to move on to telling new stories with history & characters to draw from when needed. They want that rather than it be a strict requirement that’s always hanging over the series’ head.”

If all of this is true, Resident Evil Requiem might be the last numbered game in the series. It seems that Capcom wants to focus on standalone titles, which makes perfect sense to me. As much as I love RE7 and Village, I have no clue how they tie into the larger lore. Honestly, I pretty much took both of those games as their own story anyway.

So yeah, it appears Resident Evil Requiem is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most ambitious titles to date.