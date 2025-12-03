New Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Leak Confirms Return of Classic Series Feature

New Resident Evil Requiem gameplay footage has been leaked online. However, the video also revealed that RE9 will feature a classic Resident Evil enemy for the first time in over a decade.

Leaked Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Surfaces Online

Screenshot: Capcom

Never-before-seen Resident Evil Requiem gameplay has surfaced early online. The leaked video first appeared in a December 3 post on X by an account named xiaogeyi. The 33-second video shows new RE9 gameplay of Grace Ashcroft exploring a building in Raccoon City and being attacked by enemies. However, the more interesting thing about the clip is the specific enemy type itself.

Videos by VICE

Based on the leak, Resident Evil Requiem will feature zombies for the first time since 2012’s divisive Resident Evil 6. I know it’s hard to believe, but it’s true! It’s already been over fourteen years since the last time a Resident Evil game had zombies as its main enemy. Of course, that is if you don’t count 2023’s excellent Resident Evil 4 remake. But that doesn’t really count, seeing as the villagers and cultists were being controlled by the Las Plagas parasite. So they weren’t technically T-Virus zombies.

Screenshot: X @xiaogeyi

As for the source of the clip, it appears to be from a special Resident Evil program that aired on Japanese television. The video features the Capcom developers of RE9 playing the title. Some players believe the new gameplay footage could also be from a playable demo that gets released during The Game Awards 2025 event on December 11, 2025. But that’s just speculation.

Other RE9 Feature Leaks

Screenshot: Capcom

Ever since it was announced earlier this year, Capcom has been pretty tight-lipped about Resident Evil Requiem. However, several RE9 leaks have already made some pretty bold claims about the title’s features. According to infamous leaker Dusk Golem, Capcom may be hiding a lot about the game because of how dynamic Requiem’s gameplay is from previous RE titles.

“I believe a big part they’re ‘hiding’ a lot of Resident Evil Requiem is because it’s a far more ‘dynamic’ RE game than usual. They want to wait for the game to come out & people start sharing gameplay & realize ‘what, that never happened for me!?’ kinda thing. That there’s various things in nearly every part of the game that both the player & the monsters can do which make things happen in very different ways, & that’s one of the big hooks of RE9, specifically compared to past entries.”

Screenshot: Capcom

So essentially, the leaker claims Resident Evil Requiem will have dynamic enemies and gameplay that is different for each user. This will result in players each having their own unique experience while running through the story.

Hopefully this is true, because that sounds awesome! Interestingly it’s not the first time we’ve heard something similar. In October leaked screenshots revealed that RE9 might actually have persistent damage that stays on Grace Ashcroft throughout the campaign.

Other rumored RE9 features reportedly leaked include:

Open-world map sections

Drivable vehicles

Leon Kennedy returning as a co-protagonist

If even half of these leaks are true, Resident Evil Requiem is sounding like an epic title with massive scope. RE9 will release on February 27, 2026, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2.