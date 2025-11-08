New Study Says Humans Still Don’t Understand Cats—and Keep Getting Scratched for It

A cat hissing at you with its ears pinned back is a pretty clear “no,” yet new research shows nearly one in four people still miss the message. And many people, even cat owners, still go in for the pet anyway.

A study from the University of Adelaide, published in Frontiers in Ethology, found that most people can’t recognize when cats are stressed, frustrated, or seconds away from lashing out. When the cues were obvious, like the tell-tale hissing, spitting, or aggressive posture, 23 percent of participants misread them. When the signs were less obvious, like tense whiskers or a twitching tail, accuracy dropped to a coin flip. Nearly half of the people who correctly identified an irritated cat still said they’d try to interact with it anyway.

The research team tested 368 adults using video clips of people handling cats. The goal was to see who could tell a relaxed feline from a grumpy one. Then they tried to fix the problem with a two-and-a-half-minute educational video. The result was ironic. The video helped viewers spot obvious signs of distress but made them worse at reading the subtle ones—the very signals that could prevent bites and scratches. Accuracy for early warning signs fell by almost 19 percent, while confidence in their ability went up.

Why Are Cats The Way That They Are?

That combination of overconfidence and misinterpretation helps explain why cat bites send thousands of people to the ER every year. Cat bites account for roughly 75 percent of all infection-causing mammalian bites, and nearly one in three becomes infected. Their narrow teeth puncture deep, trapping fast-spreading bacteria inside tissue. Scratches can be just as risky, carrying infections like Bartonella, better known as cat scratch disease.

Among participants, 42 percent said they’d rub the belly of a cat already showing mild signs of tension. For most cats, that’s a trap. Rolling over can signal trust, but it doesn’t mean “go ahead.” It means, “look how sharp my claws are.”

Researchers say experience helps, but only a little. Even veterinarians and shelter workers only showed an eight-point improvement in spotting subtle distress. The safest rule is also the simplest: if your cat stiffens, flattens its ears, or swats, stop.

You can tell yourself it’s love, but if your cat’s tail is twitching like a metronome, back off.