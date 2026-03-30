4 of the Hairiest Hair Metal Bands That Make Me Instantly Smell Aquanet

You smell that? That Aquanet scent? That means a hair metal band is nearby. (Be very quiet. If we disturb them, they might accidentally ruin their eyeliner.)

The ’80s were a fascinating time for the evolution of music beyond rock music. New genres emerged at the forefront of cultural popularity, like hip-hop and alternative rock. The larger-than-life glam rock of bands like KISS and Van Halen, which rose to prominence in the ’70s, began to take shape as a new phenomenon called hair metal.

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These were bands playing stadium rock with a heavier edge, who also emphasized themselves with flamboyant make-up and big, teased hair. Some of the bands… well, let’s just say that they channeled the hair metal spirit more than their peers…

Ratt

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Ratt is a real box-ticker in terms of the hair metal era. The L.A.-based band had some great riffs, a solid drumming backbone from Bobby Blotzer, and catchy hooks. They also had big ol’ locks just bouncing around while they slayed a stage.

There’s no denying that Ratt really peaked in the mid ’80s, thanks in part to their perfected glam rock aesthetic. The band’s 1984 debut album, Out of the Cellar, fully nails the genre blueprint.

It should be noted that Ratt went on to enjoy a long career, dropping their last album, Infestation, in 2010. While they’re currently inactive, there’s always a chance the band could make it around again.

Twisted Sister

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In many ways, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is the poster man for hair metal. The blonde perm, the makeup, the midriff-baring football-player-in-drag… everything about his style was very “Dr. Frank-N-Furter but make it punk rock.”

The cool thing about Snider and Twisted Sister, though, is they could back up their talk with one hell of a walk. Songs like “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It” were the best examples of Glam Rock being ballsy. It harkened back to early KISS or Thin Lizzy and really made Twisted Sister a standout, even to this day.

Poison

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If Dee Snider was the poster man for hair metal, Poison was the poster band. Consisting of lead singer Bret Michaels, drummer Rikki Rockett, bassist Bobby Dall, and lead guitarist C.C. DeVille, the quartet collectively nailed what the genre was doing in the mid-late ’80s.

I’ll even be so bold as to say that, while many lump Van Halen into this era of rock, I think they remain outliers, and Poison was like the true glam version of Van Halen. These dudes just hair-maxed like none of their peers, and then jammed the funnest performances ever lit by neon lights. It’s peak hair metal.

Mötley Crüe

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If Dee Snider was the poster man for hair metal, and Poison was the poster BAND… Mötley Crüe IS hair metal. Of all the bands in the glam rock/hair metal era, Mötley Crüe is the most metal (and some of the biggest hair).

That riff on “Kickstart My Heart” is a brilliant imitation of Motörhead, Tommy Lee is a renowned drummer for a reason (his prime lasted well into the next two decades), and Vince Neil was delivering untouchable vocal performances. It wasn’t just good hair metal. It was the best hair metal.