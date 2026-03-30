New Survival Horror Game Being Developed Exclusively for Dreamcast

One might think the world has long since moved on from Sega’s final home console, the Sega Dreamcast, but one small gaming studio isn’t giving up on it 25 years later.

Pixelheart announces new Dreamcast survival horror game

The Sega Dreamcast’s lifespan was quite short-lived. It initially launched in Japan in 1998, almost a full year before its worldwide rollout in late 1999. As it was Sega’s home console swansong, fans only had around three short years to enjoy the system and its flurry of new game releases before it was discontinued early on in 2001.

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Even with Sega having been replaced by Microsoft’s Xbox in gaming’s “Big Three” for the past 25 years, with no word from Sega about a desire to return to the console space any time soon, there are still tons of retro gaming fans who are passionate about Sega’s last console, some even going as far as to continue developing new games for what’s now considered an ancient piece of gaming hardware.

New Dreamcst horror game is exclusive to the console

Hey Dreamcast community!



We just started development on a brand new 3D survival horror game — exclusively for our beloved console. 🖤



Fixed cameras. Dark atmosphere. A love letter to the classics.



Stay tuned. The darkness is coming. 🌙#Dreamcast #SurvivalHorror #RetroGaming pic.twitter.com/nZvMFiBXXX — Philippe JoshProd (@knifesuisse) March 21, 2026

On Twitter, retro game makers PixelHeart and JoshProd announced their new title exclusively for Sega’s Dreamcast. PixelHeart is a smaller game publisher that specializes in releasing new games for retro consoles like the Game Boy, Neo Geo, and NES, some of which are also released on modern hardware like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

This new Dreamcast-exclusive title doesn’t have a confirmed name as of yet, but JoshProd’s announcement tweet did confirm that this “love letter to the classics” is a 3D survival horror game that will feature fixed cameras. While unconfirmed, the use of fixed cameras may also indicate that the game is designed with tank controls, a classic control scheme that flourished in survival horror video games during the Dreamcast’s heyday.

Considering PixelHeart’s new survival horror game is exclusive to the Dreamcast, a nearly 30-year-old console, it may be a bit of a challenge for gamers to get their hands on it, especially those who don’t already own a Dreamcast. While they’re not nearly as expensive as modern consoles have become, with the prices of Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5’s soaring higher and higher six years into the generation, finding Dreamcast consoles in solid condition will likely be the bigger challenge for retro gaming fans seeking to reignite their passion for all things late-90s Sega.

As for when fans will be able to learn more about PixelHeart’s new Dreamcast horror, no release date has officially been given. However, JoshProd’s tweet reminded those interested to “stay tuned,” likely meaning more news may come sooner rather than later.