Cancer Patients Could Soon Be Prescribed Pig Semen Eye Drops

I take no pleasure in reporting that those of you suffering from eye cancer may have a treatment to look forward to that can slow tumor growth in the retina. That’s good news, but unfortunately, the delivery system is an eye drop derived from pig semen.

I know it sounds disgusting, but the research behind the treatment is solid. That research, recently published in the journal Science Advances, targets a rare but serious cancer of the retina called retinoblastoma, which primarily affects children. Current treatments include chemotherapy, laser therapy, and injections directly into the eye. They can be effective but invasive and painful. They can also be risky, as they just don’t attack tumors but also damage the surrounding tissue and vision in the process.

Videos by VICE

This new pig semen approach, developed by researchers at Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in China, is much less invasive and damaging. The pig semen isn’t the wonder treatment itself, but rather the delivery vehicle. Exosomes are microscopic particles naturally released by cells. The pig exosomes are really good at crossing biological barriers. It’s the same mechanism that allows sperm to navigate and break through restrictive environments to fertilize an egg, just now it’s been repurposed for noninvasive drug delivery.

Pig Semen Eye Drops Could Soon Be Prescribed to Cancer Patients

Inside these exosomes, scientists packed a “nanozyme” system designed to kill cancer cells. Once a patient drops them into their eyes, the particles can pass through the retina’s protective barrier, a property most drugs struggle to achieve. Once inside, they targeted tumor cells directly. In mouse trials, tumor growth slowed significantly, and the animals retained normal vision. When the same treatment was delivered without the exosome delivery system, it failed to penetrate the retina, and the cancer continued to spread.

The research team thinks this technique can be applied to a range of conditions beyond eye cancer. Other barriers in the body, such as the blood-brain barrier, can hinder the delivery of medications and treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Of course, all of this is still in the early stages. The eye drops have only been tested in mice and rabbits; test subjects showed only mild irritation and no major safety issues over a month-long period.

Still, this is early-stage science. The eye drops have only been tested in mice and rabbits, where they showed some mild irritation but no major safety issues over a month-long period. There are still questions about how effective the treatment can be in humans and whether a delicate, complex system like this can function properly at scale. For now, it’s just a proof of concept, but a promising one that offers a light at the end of the tunnel for those who currently have cancer treatment injected directly into their eyeballs.