New Witcher 3 DLC Is Reportedly Real, According to Leak

A major leak claims that the rumored new Witcher 3 DLC is actually real. If true, it appears that CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release a pretty substantial expansion that bridges the 2015 RPG with The Witcher 4.

Second Polish Outlet Claims Witcher 3 Expansion Is Real

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

In December, we reported on a leak that claimed a new Witcher 3 expansion DLC would be released in 2026. At the time, it seemed too good to be true. After all, The Wild Hunt launched over a decade ago. However, a second Polish outlet has now made the claim that the expansion is reportedly real. This latest update comes from PPE, who claims they heard about CD Projekt Red working on a new Witcher 3 DLC a year ago.

Videos by VICE

“IGN Poland has confirmed that whispers of an expansion have been circulating behind the scenes for years. Although they were kept strictly confidential until now. We at PPE can also verify these revelations. Our own sources tipped us off about a new Wild Hunt project a year ago. In the first half of 2025, we were explicitly told that The Witcher 3 would receive massive new content that fans will absolutely love.”

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

What makes this latest update interesting is that Polish filmmaker Borys Nieśpielak made a similar claim last month. The director, who reportedly knows people who work at CD Projekt Red, leaked that the studio was working on new Witcher 3 content.

This is also now the second Polish media outlet to claim that a new expansion is coming in 2026. While this is not confirmed by any means, there seems to be a lot of smoke around this rumor.

Witcher 3 Expansion Story Details May Have Leaked

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Another interesting tidbit from this latest report is potential story elements that will be featured in the rumored Witcher 3 DLC. According to PPE, reports suggest that the new Wild Hunt expansion has evolved during its development. “The project may have evolved over the years. While many players are looking toward the frozen North, the studio’s original plans allegedly pointed toward Zerrikania.”

The outlet goes on to say that the Witcher 3 expansion could take place in a desert-like “Dune setting.” However, this mostly seems like speculation based on reports that the DLC changed over time. The outlet is also basing this off claims the expansion will focus on “a journey in an entirely new, exotic location.”

Rumored Witcher 3 DLC Could Explore Zerrikania and Bridge to The Witcher 4

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Finally, the Polish outlet also offers up a pretty fascinating theory for what the expansion could be about. With rumors that the Wild Hunt expansion will bridge the gap between Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4, it could focus on explaining how Ciri gets her mutations.

According to the site, the Witcher TTRPG revealed that a school in Zerrikania was the first institution to test the Trial of the Grasses on women. This would make sense, as it would explain how Ciri is able to become a Witcher in the upcoming RPG.