Next Xbox Is Rumored to Feature Steam and Epic Games Store – Here’s Why This Would Help Microsoft Beat PlayStation

A new leak claims that the next-generation Xbox consoles will ship with Steam and Epic Games integrated into Microsoft’s store. This means millions of players would have access to Valve’s vast library of games—potentially at discounted prices. If true, it would also bring Xbox closer to bridging the gap between PC and console.

Before we dive in, it should be stated up front to take this rumor with a major grain of salt. With that said, the new leak was first picked up on gaming enthusiast forum ResetEra. According to YouTuber eXtas1s, the next-gen Xbox will actually ship with Windows OS installed, and have Steam and Epic Games integrated into Microsoft’s store.

The creator also shared some other interesting tidbits, such as Microsoft developing a Windows “shell” similar to SteamOS Big Picture Mode. However, one of the more intriguing claims is that Microsoft is working on an Xbox emulator that would let console owners play their older Xbox games on PC. Not everyone believes this rumor, though. As some ResetEra members have pointed out, eXtas1s has gotten rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 wrong in the past. Even the content creator himself admits these aren’t 100% verifiable.

What makes this latest leak interesting, however, is that several prominent Microsoft insiders have been hinting over the past year that the next Xbox will essentially be a PC. Which this leak certainly lives up to that concept. Regardless of whether it’s true, I wanted to use this topic to jump into a larger conversation: if Microsoft wants to compete with PlayStation, they should absolutely move further toward turning Xbox consoles into true gaming PCs. In my opinion, integrating Steam and Epic Games into their consoles would be the perfect step in that direction.

Microsoft Should Absolutely Use Steam on Xbox to Compete With PlayStation

Look, there’s no sugarcoating it—Microsoft has taken a beating this generation. This isn’t Sony fanboyism speaking, either. I don’t take sides in the console war nonsense. In fact, I own both a Series X and a PlayStation 5. So, this house doesn’t discriminate! That said, I’ve long believed that Microsoft’s pivot to its subscription service, Game Pass, is a winning strategy that will pay off in the long run. That belief was further strengthened when Xbox began releasing all of its titles on PC day one.

However, I still think most mainstream consumers don’t want to build their own PC or shell out thousands of dollars for a high-end gaming rig. That’s why Microsoft essentially turning the next Xbox into a “PC in a box” with access to Steam and Epic Games is such a powerful move. It would give console players one of the biggest advantages of PC gaming: digital storefronts that offer regular discounts. More importantly, if the next-gen Xbox also ships with Windows OS installed, it creates a gateway into PC gaming that casual players can access from the comfort of their living room.

Ultimately, I believe walled-off consoles are going to go extinct, and software will become the true battleground. In this sense, Microsoft is ahead of the curve. Their recent decision to release titles like Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5 is proof of that. Microsoft doesn’t care where you play their games—just that you’re playing them. And with the line between consoles and PC gaming becoming increasingly blurred? This could be the one move that lets Xbox seriously compete with PlayStation. Just imagine the first time Xbox owners gain access to Steam’s Summer or Winter Sale. It’ll be absolute madness—and it’ll make PlayStation look that much more outdated.