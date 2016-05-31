Nicola Cruz Enlists History Of Colour for a Blissfully Tranquil Dub Remix

Ecuadorian producer, Nicola Cruz, is gearing up to embark on his first-ever US tour this summer, an occasion that will coincide with the release of a remix album of his 2015 debut Prender El Alma. To celebrate these announcements, today the Nicolas Jaar collaborator has exclusively shared a first glimpse of that record, courtesy of the half-Amsterdam, half-Buenos Aires based duo History Of Colour. Paired with a fittingly fauna-strewn, lightly sparkling video below, the track is a blissfully lucid excursion through slow-moving dub techno, active enough to grip your attention yet still maintaining a welcome sense of tranquility.

“Robin Perkins (El Buho) and Agustin Rivaldo (Barrio Lindo) have been crafting their own projects for quite a while, getting to a point of maturity and in composition,” explained Cruz to THUMP via email. “Both form the collective ‘History of Colour’, a blend of never-ending arpeggios and bass-gravity, giving ‘Colibria,’ in particular, a unique perspective. This is not an easy song to remix, I’ve tried it a couple of times and haven’t felt the edge that this remix delivers. They took ‘Colibria’ into the opposite direction, just what you expect of a remix.”



Prender El Alma Remixed will be released by Buenos Aires imprint ZZK on June 10, and is currently available for preorder on iTunes.



Nicola Cruz tour dates:

June 16 – Barcelona – Sonar

June 18 – Marseille – Friche La Belle de Mai

June19 – Berlin – Kater Blau

June 24 – Hamburg – Golem Club

June 25 – Avila – Tropical Camp

June 29-30 – Berlin – Fusion

July1 – Paris – Garorock Festival

July 2 – St Denis de Gastines – Au Foin de la Rue

July 5 – Madrid – Frinje

July 6 – Ibiza – TBA

July 7 – Berlin – Renate

July 12-13- France – TBA

July 14 – Mikonos – Skorpios

July 16 – St Aubin sur Mer – Pete the Monkey

July 17 – Madrid – TBA

July 20 – Ibiza – TBA

July 22 – Porto – Milhoes Festival

July 29 – Miami, FL – Bespoke Musik @ Electric Pickle

July 30 – New York, NY – Bespoke Musik Boat Cruise @ Circle Line Cruises

Aug 4 – Chicago, IL – TusSoni2 @ East Room

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA – Soundpieces @ Monarch

Aug 10 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Low End Theory @ The Roxy

Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Solid Sound @ Nectar’s Lounge

Aug 13 – Tidewater, OR – Beloved Music Festival

Sep 25 – Oakdale, CA – Symbiosis Gathering

