Nintendo Ends Production On The Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

Just six months after the console’s launch, Nintendo is preparing to wind down production of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle.

According to an internal GameStop memo spotted by Nintendeal, it looks like the window is closing for gamers to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 launch bundle that includes a digital unlock code for Mario Kart World. The bundle launched with the console earlier this year and usually retails for $499.

“This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base console.”

The bundle is currently still in stock at a few retailers, but gamers who have been wanting to pick it up should act quickly. Once the current inventory has been depleted, it seems unlikely that any more restocks are going to be coming for this one. It’s not uncommon for Nintendo to refresh its hardware bundles, but those changes usually occur about once every year or so. This change coming so soon after the launch is a bit of a surprise.

Without the bundle discount on the table, gamers would need to pay the full $79.99 for the latest entry in the Mario Kart franchise. Purchasing the title as part of the bundle ends up giving players about $30 in savings.

Is Nintendo preparing for a Switch 2 price increase?

After gamers witnessed price jumps for both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles this year, there has been a growing curiosity about whether Nintendo would follow suit. Although the Switch 2 just launched during the summer of 2025, market conditions and a worldwide RAM shortage crisis could end up forcing the company to consider a price increase for the hardware. The growth of AI data centers has caused a massive pivot in memory manufacturing and every part of the tech world is feeling the impact.

Removing the Mario Kart World bundle from the Switch 2 hardware lineup does simplify the available SKUs, if Nintendo were to consider making any changes. It will be very interesting to see how things play out in 2026 and whether any additional Switch 2 SKUs arrive and, if so, what price point they come in at.

At this point, there has been no official word from Nintendo on the discontinuation of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle.