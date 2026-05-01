Nintendo Reveals A Surprise Summer LEGO Set Inspired By A Nintendo Switch Hit

Nintendo has had a big year for LEGO crossover sets and, according to the latest update in Nintendo Today, another surprise set is arriving this August.

An Additional Animal Crossing: New Horizons LEGO Set Revealed

Nintendo is continuing to expand its line of Animal Crossing LEGO sets with another Animal Crossing: New Horizons-inspired reveal. The latest announcement was teased in Nintendo Today, and it has now been fully unveiled by LEGO, as well.

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The Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out set is scheduled to release on August 1, 2026. The upcoming set retails for $59.99 and features Timmy and Tommy in their New Horizons outfits fishing at a bridge.

“Level up kids’ rooms with an authentic piece of gaming decor, a fun gift idea for fans ages 10 and up. Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out (77059) is a LEGO Animal Crossing building set that’s packed with themed features and includes 2 posable, brick-built figures. Stand the Timmy and Tommy figures on the bridge, fishing in the lake, or expand the action by placing the characters away from the bridge. Bring the model to life by rotating a section that makes the fish look like they’re swimming in the lake.”

In terms of size, the set comes in at 513 pieces and is recommended for ages 10 and up. For a display set like this, that aligns pretty well with the $59.99 price tag.

According to the official description, the new set features:

Gamer Decor Building Set – Fans can recreate detailed Animal Crossing characters with Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out (77059), a LEGO display model that’s packed with playful features

– Fans can recreate detailed Animal Crossing characters with Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out (77059), a LEGO display model that’s packed with playful features 2 Brick-Built Display Figures – Stand Timmy and Tommy on the bridge to go fishing or expand the action by placing the characters off the bridge and creating alternative dynamic scenes

– Stand Timmy and Tommy on the bridge to go fishing or expand the action by placing the characters off the bridge and creating alternative dynamic scenes Crank Up The Fun – Customize the model using engaging features, including a rotating section that shows fish swimming in the water and cracked earth that opens to reveal a hidden fossil

– Customize the model using engaging features, including a rotating section that shows fish swimming in the water and cracked earth that opens to reveal a hidden fossil Level Up With Accessories – Kids have endless display options with a balloon present containing a DIY recipe card, a butterfly on a transparent posing stick, fish bait, fishing rod and a flag

– Kids have endless display options with a balloon present containing a DIY recipe card, a butterfly on a transparent posing stick, fish bait, fishing rod and a flag Animal Crossing Gift Idea – Transform gamers’ rooms with this striking birthday, holiday or anytime gift idea for girls and boys ages 10 and up

– Transform gamers’ rooms with this striking birthday, holiday or anytime gift idea for girls and boys ages 10 and up Hands-On Play – Kids can also recreate the immersive world of Animal Crossing™ by collecting other sets (sold separately) inspired by the video game series and featuring more familiar minifigures

– Kids can also recreate the immersive world of Animal Crossing™ by collecting other sets (sold separately) inspired by the video game series and featuring more familiar minifigures A Fun Way To Create – The LEGO Builder app guides kids on an intuitive adventure where they can save sets, track progress, zoom in and rotate models using 3D instructions

– The LEGO Builder app guides kids on an intuitive adventure where they can save sets, track progress, zoom in and rotate models using 3D instructions Dimensions – This 513-piece display model measures over 7.5 in. (20 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep

For now, that should be just everything collectors need to know about the upcoming set. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Nintendo and LEGO.

The Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out set releases August 1, 2026. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.